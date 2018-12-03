Menu
California ISO Approves Measures to Improve Transmission System

The first approved proposal directs the ISO to follow recommendations developed by a task force assembled by NERC

The California Independent System Operator (ISO) Board of Governors approved proposals at its meeting last month to improve the grid’s interconnection process and the reliability of the transmission system.

The first approved proposal directs the ISO to follow recommendations developed by a task force assembled by the North American Electric Reliability Corporation (NERC) to configure power inverters for more reliable operation when connected to the transmission system. The task force, of which the ISO is a participating member, was created to address reliability concerns arising from inverter-based generation disconnecting during the routine clearing of high voltage transmission system faults.

The second enhancement approved by the board will enable the ISO to annually adjust the reimbursement cap for reliability network upgrades to account for inflation. The cap is to encourage generation interconnection customers to make efficient siting decisions that take into account the cost of required transmission.

The third proposal clarifies interconnection rules to describe separate network cost estimates and other financial considerations if there are multiple participating transmission owners impacted by the interconnection. This modification will enable the ISO to consider potential alternative network upgrades that may provide more efficient and lower overall network cost solutions. During its public process, stakeholders unanimously supported this modification.

