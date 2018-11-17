Servomex Selects ITTIA DB SQL Embedded Database for Gas Analysis in Mission Critical Systems

Servomex Group has selected ITTIA DB SQL for device data management in its gas analyzers. With ITTIA DB SQL, Servomex embedded systems can store, analyze and share real-time data. Performance, cross-platform development, and high availability each played an important role in Servomex’s selection.

For decades, Servomex industrial gas analyzers have controlled emissions, optimized processes and ensured operational safety in markets such as electricity generation, oil and gas refining, semiconductor manufacturing, chemical production, and medical devices. To build its next generation of analyzers, Servomex searched for a high-performance embedded database with scalability, flexibility and interoperability in mind.

“Servomex’s selection of ITTIA DB SQL for use within our next generation solutions is based on a combination of ITTIA characteristics including technical capability/performance, breadth and ease of OS and middleware integration, value, commercial clarity and flexibility and, most importantly, a demonstrable commitment to maintaining a long-term mutually beneficial working relationship. ITTIA have consistently delivered on their promises," says Tony Dodd, Servomex systems architect.

ITTIA DB SQL is designed for developers of embedded systems and devices to manage large volume of data on edge devices, says ITTIA President Sasan Montaseri.

"Performance, ease of use and reliability provides great value for manufacturers of industrial automation, and we are privileged with Servomex’s selection of our embedded database for its next generation product lines,” Montaseri says.

