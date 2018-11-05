NOJA Power Releases Custom Current Transformer Option for OSM Reclosers

NOJA Power now has a custom modification option for including a second set of Current Transformers (CTs) in its OSM Recloser product. With the OSM Recloser being deployed in more substation environments, the additional CTs allow for implementation of Differential Protection schemes.

The additional Current Transformers are installed inside the OSM Recloser product, with terminals being made available for connection to third-party relay equipment through the use of a ruggedized connector. CT leads can be extended from the OSM Recloser to a local terminal block for simplicity.

Performance of the combined integrated solution has been verified through NATA accredited third-party laboratory certification, verifying the accuracy and performance of the equipment is maintained with the additional componentry. A certificate of performance is available as evidence of performance of the equipment.

Substation applications are becoming more common for the OSM Recloser product, primarily due to CAPEX savings of procuring an integrated solution that includes the switchgear and control system in a single package. The further integration of CTs for differential protection makes the OSM Recloser a fully capable substation circuit breaker, provided interruption requirements are at 16 kA or below.

“Our customers are finding new applications for our products due to the extensive protection functionality, reliability and performance of the product,” reports NOJA Power Group Managing Director Neil O’Sullivan. “The reliability, in particular, gives our customers the confidence to use our recloser products in their primary substations where the fault level permits. The additional set of CTs allows transformer differential protection to be implemented. Common applications use our OSM38 product on the primary side of the transformer and our OSM15 product on the secondary side of the transformer providing the outgoing feeder protection.”