Klein Tools Expands Infrared Measurement Range with New Thermometer

Klein Tools has launched a 20:1 Dual-Laser Infrared Thermometer, which offers a wide measurement range, a tight distance-to-spot ratio, dual targeting lasers and several calculation modes. It enables accurate temperature measurements on inconvenient to-reach smaller objects at distance, according to the manufacturer.

“When professionals rely on a durable, dependable, rugged instrument to deliver accurate temperature measurements as part of their day-to-day responsibilities, it is crucial that they are equipped with the right tools for the job,” says Sean O’ Flaherty, director of product management at Klein Tools. “Klein Tools’ new 20:1 Dual-Laser Infrared Thermometer enables accurate IR measurements of surface temperatures, and bulk temperatures of air, gas or liquids with standard K-Type probe, with a wide measurement range that makes it the perfect tool for use across various jobsites day-in and day-out."

Here are some features of the Dual-Laser Infrared Thermometer, 20:1 (Cat. No. IR10).

Measures temperatures ranging from -40 to 1200°F (-40 to 650°C Measures surface temperature when using IR emission, or Measures bulk temperatures of air, gas or liquids when using a standard K-Type probe

Dual-laser targeting and 20:1 optical resolution (distance-to-spot) enable accurate measurements of smaller objects at farther distances

Adjustable emissivity from 0.1-1.0 provides flexibility for use across multiple applications

Bright backlit display provides easy viewing in low light

Statistical parameters are calculated for measurement events - Max/Min/Avg/Diff

User definable high/low limits with audible and visual alerts when breached

Powered by one 9V alkaline battery, which has an eight-hour runtime with continuous use of laser and backlight

Rugged design (U.S. patent D791,624) stands up to harsh job-site conditions Soft-touch, over-mold housing 9.9-ft (3m) drop protection IP54 ingress protections for dust- and water-resistance

Includes custom carrying pouch, K-Type temperature probe and battery

For more information, visit www.kleintools.com/new-products.