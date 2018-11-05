Dragos Selects SEL for Hardened Sensors in its ICS Threat Intel Platform

Dragos, Inc., developers of the Dragos ICS threat detection and response platform, has selected SEL, providers of digital products and systems that protect power grids globally, as the industrial-grade computer vendor for the Dragos platform’s hardened sensors. These sensors can be used in challenging industrial environments, such as electrical substations, to detect industrial control system (ICS) threats while withstanding harsh conditions, such as exceeding levels of temperature, shock, vibration, humidity, or electric noise.

“Dragos is proud to partner with SEL and to deliver our industrial threat detection and response platform via the SEL-3355 hardware,” says Jon Lavender, chief technology officer for Dragos. “SEL is a leader in the industry, and we are excited to continue our mission of safeguarding civilization together.”

The Dragos ICS threat detection and response platform provides ICS asset owners and operators with visibility of the ICS threat landscape, allowing for faster detection of threats and more efficient response. As adversary activity is detected, step-by-step investigation playbooks, authored by the Dragos team of ICS practitioners, guide asset owners and incident responders through the response process.

Dragos' selection of the SEL-3355 offers asset owners a trusted solution for monitoring deeper into ICS environments across various industries, including electric utilities, oil and gas, and manufacturing. Additionally, multiple network ports allowDragos’ sensors to collect data from numerous sources, providing comprehensive ICS data collection across various locations. The 3355 sensor also makes for a convenient transition for those asset owners already using 3355s in their industrial environments and provides all Dragos platform customers with a 10-year warranty.

For more information, visit the Web site.









