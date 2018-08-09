Menu
Gold award cup standing on wood surface against pale defocused background MicroStockHub/iStock/Getty Images
Smart Utility

Georgia Power Ranked #1 by J.D. Power for Residential Customer Satisfaction

Company earns highest ranking for Large Utilities in the South for second year in a row

For the second year in a row, Georgia Power has been ranked number one for customer satisfaction among "Large Utilities in the South" by J.D. Power in its 2018 Electric Utility Residential Customer Satisfaction Study. Georgia Power achieved the highest score in its segment this year based on multiple factors including price, billing and payment and customer service.

"Every day, our thousands of employees across the state are focused on delivering world-class service for our customers at every level," said Kevin Kastner, vice president of Customer Service for Georgia Power. "This recognition by J.D. Power reaffirms that we are delivering on our commitment to maintain the highest customer satisfaction possible while also continuing to innovate with new products and services that meet the needs and desires of our customers and improve their overall experience."

The J.D. Power survey is based on responses from more than 104,000 online interviews conducted from July 2017through May 2018 among residential customers of the 138 largest electric utility brands across the United States, which collectively represent more than 99 million households.

According to the study, Georgia Power and utilities across the country are placing an enhanced focus on better customer service, with residential electric utility companies overall showing a seventh consecutive year-over-year increase.

TAGS: Utility Business
Hide comments

More information about text formats

Comments

  • Allowed HTML tags: <em> <strong> <blockquote> <br> <p>

Plain text

  • No HTML tags allowed.
  • Web page addresses and e-mail addresses turn into links automatically.
  • Lines and paragraphs break automatically.
Publish
Related
windmills in the field
The J.M. Smucker Company Announces Renewable Energy Agreement
Aug 09, 2018
Window and mirror view on the road in the American Southwest.
Will Utilities Roar Again in the ‘20s?
Aug 09, 2018
Heating and air conditioning units used to heat and cool a house
Air Conditioning Accounts for About 12% of U.S. Home Energy Expenditures
Jul 26, 2018
energy efficiency
Responding to Utility Bashing and Misunderstandings
Jul 26, 2018