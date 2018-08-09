Georgia Power Ranked #1 by J.D. Power for Residential Customer Satisfaction

For the second year in a row, Georgia Power has been ranked number one for customer satisfaction among "Large Utilities in the South" by J.D. Power in its 2018 Electric Utility Residential Customer Satisfaction Study. Georgia Power achieved the highest score in its segment this year based on multiple factors including price, billing and payment and customer service.

"Every day, our thousands of employees across the state are focused on delivering world-class service for our customers at every level," said Kevin Kastner, vice president of Customer Service for Georgia Power. "This recognition by J.D. Power reaffirms that we are delivering on our commitment to maintain the highest customer satisfaction possible while also continuing to innovate with new products and services that meet the needs and desires of our customers and improve their overall experience."

The J.D. Power survey is based on responses from more than 104,000 online interviews conducted from July 2017through May 2018 among residential customers of the 138 largest electric utility brands across the United States, which collectively represent more than 99 million households.

According to the study, Georgia Power and utilities across the country are placing an enhanced focus on better customer service, with residential electric utility companies overall showing a seventh consecutive year-over-year increase.