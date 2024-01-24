The Challenges of Digitalization in the Energy Sector

Embracing the digital evolution is not just a trend, it's a strategic imperative for transmission line operators aiming to stay ahead in the dynamic energy landscape. This shift reduces operational costs, minimizes downtime, and enhances overall grid resilience, which creates direct benefits for society regarding energy quality and sustainability.

The multiple benefits of digitizing the power grids were sought after by CEMIG, an energy company in Brazil. To overcome the challenges, CEMIG partnered with Portuguese tech company, Enline Energy Solutions, who has foreseen the transformative potential and challenges of digital transformation. Enline offered a sensorless Software as a Service (SaaS) solution, providing real-time data and insights without the need for physical sensors, a digital twin approach.

The CEMIG-Enline partnership highlights the capability of the digital twin model to use real-time operational data, acquired directly from the Supervisory Control and Data Acquisition (SCADA) of CEMIG’s operating center. Digital Twin empowers CEMIG’s transmission line operators to optimize assets, reduce operational costs, and minimize carbon emissions. Eliminating the need for additional hardware and providing a remote, scalable, and environmentally friendly solution, has revolutionized the operational landscape for transmission lines.

The operations center runs in a highly safe environment, where access is strictly controlled in strict compliance with cybersecurity requirements. To ensure the safety of the data and the integrity of the system, an innovative solution was developed: a dedicated connection between the company’s Supervisory Control and Data Acquisition, or SCADA (operational network) and DATALAKE (corporative network).

This approach ensures connection with the DATALAKE is carried out securely, without exposing the operation center to cyber vulnerabilities. It is worth emphasizing that this solution was designed not to impose limitations, delays, or difficulties in data transfer, maintaining the efficiency and fluidity of the information flow, which is essential to the operation of the conceived solution.

Additionally, the solution complies with the Network Procedures of the National System Operator (ONS), specifically in line with the regulation No. RO-CB.BR.01, “Minimum cyber security control for the Regulated Cyber Environment,” which reinforces the robustness and reliability of the model and guarantees its scalability and applicability to other transmission agents of the National Interconnected System.