Utilities Facing the Future: Digitization and the IoT Revolution

Today’s utilities must contend with an overwhelming volume of data generated by applications, devices, and sensors.

It’s an opportunity to deploy more competitive services. For example, with the advent of smart meters, utilities can read meters in hourly increments — or even more frequently.

For example, data from smart meters allows utilities to segment customers based on types of usage and expected loads throughout the day, and to make sure they are delivering the services that meet diverse customer demands. Monitoring and understanding these demand patterns enable utilities to improve uptime and build customer loyalty.

In addition to monitoring customer usage, utilities can use internet of things (IoT) data to see what's happening on the physical network. Sensors are everywhere, and high bandwidth 4G and 5G communications networks allow utilities to collect IoT data on a real-time basis and load it into a central system for analysis.

Intelligent systems can use IoT data to forecast, track, and control consumption, and optimize resources and processes accordingly. IoT helps utilities pinpoint issues and create new revenue streams.

IoT systems hold tremendous promise. However, without the right software platform in place, managing these digital assets can be a major challenge.

Previously, utilities didn’t know much about their customers, or about their expected usage and demand. Now customers are a top priority.

The digital world has fundamentally shifted consumer behavior. Mobile-savvy consumers demand better, cheaper, more personalized, and convenient services.

Thanks to 24x7 omni-channel communications, connected customers can interact with utilities more easily and better fulfill their unique expectations and demands.

Providing consumer access to utility data from smart meters and other edge devices gives consumers more control and decision-making potential — at a level of granularity that simply wasn’t possible before.

It’s happening now, but utilities need to transform their information systems to take advantage of these trends. Agile utilities are grabbing market share. In addition, in some countries, non-utility companies are seizing as much as 20% of the retail energy market.

IDC analysts predict that by 2020, 65% of power, gas, and water companies will have invested in edge analytics as they strive for operational excellence.1

The pressure is on utility companies to change their business models to compete.

Imagine a world where everything is connected, where sensors and devices send information to a central location. Instead of a sensor at the beginning of the pipe and one at the end, sensors placed throughout the network can recognize problems by detecting anomalies in the data. Real-time analysis improves visibility and control.

This world is upon us. Insights from smart meters and sensors enable utility companies to monitor energy consumption, operate more efficiently, and optimize the performance of their equipment.

To name just a few examples, IoT can provide:

Visibility into usage, minute by minute

Remote management of network equipment

Monitoring of cables and pipelines to detect and circumvent problems

A more efficient, cost-effective infrastructure

To properly use IoT data and infuse it into any operation, utilities and their partners will need a complete platform that has been tailored to the unique needs of utilities. That platform should:

Be cloud-based to maximize efficiency and reduce costs

Include agile systems to manage and analyze the data flow

Be continually updated with the latest functionality from software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications

A complete platform will help utilities accomplish some of their core goals and objectives:

Adopt digital business models

Meet rising customer expectations

Reinvent processes to drive new revenue streams

Attract and train a next-generation workforce

The platform should be characterized by these features:

Unified: An integrated platform can help utilities understand how data flows across the organization and how data in one system impacts data in another

Purpose-built for the utility industry with integrated applications for many different functions, from network operations to network management to field operations to finance

Having a comprehensive technology platform that includes integrated business applications enables utilities to embrace digital business models, meet rising customer expectations, drive new revenue streams, and attract a digitally-savvy workforce.

The goal is to capture IoT data, move it to a centralized location for analysis, and infuse it into key applications and business processes.

Today’s utility companies must adopt digital business models, reinvent their processes by infusing IoT data, and retrain their workforces to prepare for the digital future.

It’s no longer a matter of if, but when.

Utilities need IoT platforms that can make sense of the data and share the outcomes with people and processes.

These platforms should orchestrate data exchanges across the organization — to the right person, the right place, and the right time to perform the right action.

Already, market leaders are using IoT to increase customer visibility, simplify maintenance, and improve control over fundamental processes.

Real-time information from IoT sensors and devices — delivered to the right place in the organization at the right time — can yield insight to optimize the operation and build stronger customer relationships.