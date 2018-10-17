Utility Restoration First Responders Celebrated by Credit Union with Family Stadium Event

For the second year, Utilities Employees Credit Union (UECU) is celebrating the contributions of utility workers on Saturday, October 20, 2018, at the First Energy Stadium in Reading, Pennsylvania. During another difficult hurricane season for electric utility and vegetation management workers and in preparation for the heating season for natural gas utility workers, UECU is thanking these unsung heroes for the often difficult and dangerous work they do to keep our communities safe, powered, comfortable and connected.

UECU’s 2nd Annual Fall Fest is a family event because these professionals are often separated from family members when natural disasters and seasonal workloads demand their attention. The event will also raise funds to support fallen utility workers. All donations and proceeds from the event will be presented to the National Sisterhood United for Journeymen Linemen (NSUJL.org), a charitable organization that provides financial and emotional support to electric utility families who have been affected by work-related injuries or fatalities.

This fun event begins with 4 p.m. candy stations inside the stadium with event sponsors, vendors and supporters, as well as the Fightins’ mascots and Met-Ed’s Louie-the-Lightning-Bug mascot for a safe and unusual Halloween costume and candy collection opportunity for children and their parents.

The event continues with live music from Perfect Strangers, a family photo booth, in-field yard games, children’s activities, great food and drink, and fundraising opportunities to support the NSUJL. Every attendee will have the opportunity to win free door prizes from our event partners and donate to NSUJL through a tennis ball pitch contest into a Savage 61 pick-up truck from the stands.

Throughout the event, the work of dedicated utility workers will be highlighted on the stadium’s main video board and on televisions in the concourse. The work they do on the ground and behind the scenes is often taken for granted, and one goal of the event is to help change that.

The evening will conclude with a music-filled fireworks display enjoyed from the comfort of stadium seating.

The UECU says it is fortunate to have event partners and sponsors to support this cause including CUNA Mutual, Hi-Line Utility Supply, Carr & Duff Utility Contractors, Cembre Inc., Linemen Supply Inc., Miller Bros., WoodOwl, FirstEnergy’s PSI School, UGI, PPL, Wright Tree Service, LineJunk.com, and Savage 61 Chrysler/Dodge/Jeep. The credit union thanks them for recognizing the hard-working people served by UECU for more than 84 years.

Admission to the event is free for UECU members and employees of utility companies. The public may purchase General Admission tickets for $5 at UECU, or on the day of the event at the FirstEnergy Stadium ticket window. More information about the event can be found at www.uecu.org/fallfest.