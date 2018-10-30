Three Cummins Employees Honored for Contributions to STEM Community

The Society of Women Engineers (SCE) is honoring three Cummins employees for serving as innovators and leaders in their local communities, the STEM community and the future generation of STEM. SWE award recipients include working and collegiate professionals from businesses, corporations and universities across the globe, who play an integral role in the support and advancement of women in engineering.

The 2018 winners include Ana Paula Marimoto, dynamic systems and controls technical leader; Anne McLaren, Cummins technical advisor – reliability engineer; and Paul Sowerby, executive director of Global Technical Operations.

“A successful workplace is one that fully integrates all individuals, values their differences, and encourages all employees to best use their talents. These awards are a true reflection of employees at Cummins living our values and of Ana, Anne, and Paul’s commitment and impact in creating a diverse and inclusive environment in the technical function,” said Jennifer Rumsey, Cummins Vice President and Chief Technical Officer.

Here are the award recipients:

Emerging Leader Award: Ana Paula Marimoto, dynamic systems and c ontrols technical leader

This award honors an individual who has demonstrated outstanding technical excellence as an individual resulting in significant accomplishments. Marimoto began her career with Cummins in Brazil in 2004, where she helped release the region’s first electronic engines. She subsequently earned both Six Sigma Black Belt and Master Black Belt certifications and developed five high impact projects; resulting in significant efficiencies and cost savings, and dealing at times with complex import and export processes between Brazil and China. Marimoto relocated to the United States so she could accept her current role as the controls technical leader for Dynamic Systems and Controls, and now also the calibration management team. Her team has grown under her guidance and each person is striving to meet and exceed the goals for themselves as well as with the group as a whole. Spark Award: Dr. Anne McLaren, Technical Advisor – reliability engineer

This award honors an individual who has contributed to the advancement of women by mentoring women around her. Since coming to Cummins in 2003, Dr. McLaren has demonstrated a passion for mentoring and providing a hand up to women and men in the technical field. In addition to her everyday responsibilities, McLaren leads the Cummins Technical Women Initiative, which she formed in 2011; and is a sponsor and participant in multiple professional and community mentoring programs, including Big Brothers Big Sisters, where she has served for over a decade. Through her global role in leading reliability engineering, McLaren is also involved in recruiting engineers and developing them to be successful. Engineers (men and women, younger and more senior) are drawn to her for advice, teaching and mentoring; and they can look to her as a role model for success and growth in the technical organization. Rodney D. Chipp Memorial Award: Paul Sowerby, executive director of Global Technical Operations

This award celebrates the work of a man or company who has made a significant contribution to the acceptance and advancement of women in engineering. For over 40 years, Sowerby has worked to encourage diversity and inclusion, with many of the most visible examples coming over the past 12 years of his career, specifically within his work in China and India. While in China, Sowerby increased the representation of women in the technical organization throughout all levels of the engineering organization and was the key leader for the women engineering education sponsorship program. During Sowerby’s tenure in India, he initiated multiple programs to inspire women leaders, encourage young women into engineering and significantly improve our overall gender diversity.

"The men and women being recognized have broken boundaries in their careers and personal lives," said Penny Wirsing, president of SWE. "They are leaders paving the way to empower and inspire future women engineers across the globe."

For more information, visit the SWE Web site or the Cummins Web site.