SRP Offers Education Grants to Arizona Teachers

Each year, Salt River Project (SRP) contributes more than $1.3 million to education initiatives, grants and partnerships throughout Arizona. One of these programs, currently underway, is SRP Classroom Connections, which encourages teachers to apply for education grants in science, technology, math and social studies.

The SRP Classroom Connections program includes both Learning Grants and Social Social Studies Grants. The Learning Grants offer up to $5,000 per school for projects and programs that incorporate innovative teaching strategies in math and science. The Social Studies Grants, which offer up to $2,500 per education, focus on classroom instruction in history, geography, civics, government and economics. 

SRP has already awarded grants for 2018-2019, but the application process is now open for 2019-2020 grants. The deadline is Feb. 28, 2019, and more information is available on the Web site. Also, view the list of 2018-2019 recipients or check out the videos below to learn more about the program. 

 

