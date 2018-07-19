Silicon Valley Power Announces 2018 Scholarship Recipients

Silicon Valley Power (SVP), the City of Santa Clara’s municipal electric utility, continues to invest in a sustainable future for Santa Clara through its annual scholarship awards program. For 13 years, the program has recognized rising students pursuing careers in energy services, electric utilities and public power. Three exceptional student recipients have been recognized this year for their academic achievements and impact on the community, receiving $5,000 scholarships from SVP.

The 2018 winners are:

● Ismael Laymoun, a student at Mission College – Laymoun, a recent Santa Clara High School graduate, is pursuing an energy engineering degree. He enjoys the hands‑on learning approach in science and plans to apply his skills to the development of low‑cost energy‑efficiency tools.

● Rafael Tolosa, recent graduate from Wilcox High School – Tolosa is interested in how the economy affects the energy sector and plans to study economics and finance in college. As an active volunteer in the Santa Clara community, he is eager to use his scholarship to give back to his family and fellow community members.

● James Wang, electrical engineering and environmental science student at Santa Clara University – Wang intends to use his dual studies to help improve power systems and develop environmentally friendly engineering applications. He believes that progress in the energy sector is critical for combating climate change.

On July 10, 2018, the recipients were recognized at the City of Santa Clara City Council meeting. To date, SVP has supported 45 local students through the scholarship program, creating a pipeline of future leaders for Santa Clara and the utility field.

“The utility industry is changing rapidly, and passionate individuals like these students will play an important role in the development of new, innovative solutions,” said John Roukema, SVP’s Chief Electric Utility Officer. “This year’s awardees demonstrate a vision for improving the community through energy sector developments.”



Starting Oct. 1, 2018, SVP will begin accepting applications for the 2019-2020 school year. Students are selected through an independent evaluation process by local academic and business community members.



