OPPD Exposes Students to Energy Careers

The Omaha Public Power District (OPPD) invited 175 local students to one of its local service centers for its fifth Careers in Energy job fair.

During the event, line technicians gave a demonstration, and students were able to make a water filter and fuse PVC pipes. Employees from the substation, transmission and distribution and transportation departments were on hand to teach the students about the utility industry. OPPD also invited representatives from the Nebraska Energy Workforce Consortium, which includes Nebraska Public Power District, Lincoln Electric System, Metropolitan Utilities District, Black Hills Energy, Southeast Community College and Bellevue University.

In a story on the OPPD site, Joyce Cooper says the goal of the event is to "create a greater awareness of career opportunities in the energy industry." To see more photos from the event, visit the Web site.