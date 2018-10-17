Menu
OMICRON Academy Adds New Course on Generator Protection Application and Testing

Get a thorough introduction to generator protection in a combination of theoretical and hands-on sessions in Omicron Academy's new course. By enrolling in this new program, participants can become familiar with generator protection relays from different manufacturers and learn how to efficiently test generator protection relays.

Objectives:

  • Become familiar with synchronous generator types used by utilities and industry
  • Understand the key principals of generator protection
  • Use Test Universe to effectively commission or test modern generator protective relays
  • Learn to avoid common testing and maintenance pitfalls
  • Become familiar with generator protection event record analysis 

The training course covers the following six topics with hands-on testing in the OMICRON Academy:

  • Introduction and basic concepts
  • Protection connections
  • Stator ground fault protection
  • Stator phase fault protection schemes
  • Abnormal operating conditions
  • System backup protection
  • Laboratory testing using a Beckwith M-3425A and SEL 300G

 See the course dates and locations for this class by visiting this Web site. Register here

 

 

