Edison International Awards College Scholarships to Students Pursuing STEM Careers

Thirty high-school students each year have the power to follow their dreams in STEM fields through $40,000 in college scholarships from Edison International.

To be eligible for the Edison Scholar Program, the students must be high-school seniors with at least a cumulative 3.0 GPA, plan to pursue studies in STEM fields at a four-year accredited college or university and show financial aid. For example, eligible STEM majors include computer and information systems, engineering, engineering technology, management information systems, mathematics, natural resources and conservation and physical sciences. In addition, applicants must live in Southern California Edison's service territory and enter a video clip along with their application.

Meet the 2018 Edison Scholars or download an application for more information.