Menu
EdisonScholars Elisa Ferrari/SCE
Safety and Training

Edison International Awards College Scholarships to Students Pursuing STEM Careers

Thirty high-school students each year have the power to follow their dreams in STEM fields through $40,000 in college scholarships from Edison International.

To be eligible for the Edison Scholar Program, the students must be high-school seniors with at least a cumulative 3.0 GPA, plan to pursue studies in STEM fields at a four-year accredited college or university and show financial aid. For example, eligible STEM majors include computer and information systems, engineering, engineering technology, management information systems, mathematics, natural resources and conservation and physical sciences. In addition, applicants must live in Southern California Edison's service territory and enter a video clip along with their application. 

Meet the 2018 Edison Scholars  or download an application for more information. 

TAGS: Electric Utility Operations
Hide comments

More information about text formats

Comments

  • Allowed HTML tags: <em> <strong> <blockquote> <br> <p>

Plain text

  • No HTML tags allowed.
  • Web page addresses and e-mail addresses turn into links automatically.
  • Lines and paragraphs break automatically.
Publish
Related
Upskill Image
Upskill Introduces a Mixed Reality Experience to Aid Utility Workers
Oct 23, 2018
QuantaServicesStormVideoPic
Quanta Services: Safety Comes First During Storm Response
Oct 18, 2018
TerexEducation
Elementary School Students Learn Electrical Safety at Terex Utilities Safety Town Assembly
Oct 18, 2018
Cuomo2
New York's Clean Energy Sector Has $27.5 Million Available for Workforce Development Training
Oct 18, 2018