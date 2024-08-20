66c3f1cff3c4e6dc1c5be997 Reg
Maintenance and NFPA 70B: the Road Map to Electrical Safety

Safety and reliability are critical for industrial and large commercial power systems.

September 26, 2024
3:00 PM ET / 2:00 PM CT / 12:00 PM PT / 8:00 PM GMT
 
Duration: 1 hour
Summary

The 2023 NFPA 70B, Standard for Electrical Equipment Maintenance, now makes the inspection and maintenance of ALL electrical equipment mandatory to ensure safety and reliability. What does this mean to the relationship between NFPA 70 (NEC), NFPA 70E (Standard for Electrical Safety in the Workplace), and NFPA 70B?

In this webinar, Mose Ramieh, vice president of business development at CBS Field Services, reviews many of the specific maintenance specifications in the new NFPA 70B relative to preventive, predictive, and corrective maintenance strategies.

Attendees will learn how this new standard and resulting maintenance practices:

  • Affect operational continuity, personnel well-being, and overall plant productivity.
  • Impact best practices to prevent common electrical faults.
  • Utilize advanced diagnostic tools and techniques, such as infrared thermography and online condition monitoring, for early fault detection and risk mitigation.
  • Establish minimum requirements for electrical preventive maintenance (EPM).
  • Assess the condition of electrical equipment and its role in determining testing frequency.
 

Speaker

mose_ramieh100

Mose Ramieh III 
Vice President of Business Development 
CBS Field Services 
 
Mose has been in the electrical testing industry for 26 years. Over the years, he has held various positions including field service technician, operations, sales, business development, and company owner across four companies. 

Sponsored by:

neta70

