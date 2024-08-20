Maintenance and NFPA 70B: the Road Map to Electrical Safety

September 26, 2024
3:00 PM ET / 2:00 PM CT / 12:00 PM PT / 8:00 PM GMT
Duration: 1 hour
Summary
The 2023 NFPA 70B, Standard for Electrical Equipment Maintenance, now makes the inspection and maintenance of ALL electrical equipment mandatory to ensure safety and reliability. What does this mean to the relationship between NFPA 70 (NEC), NFPA 70E (Standard for Electrical Safety in the Workplace), and NFPA 70B?
In this webinar, Mose Ramieh, vice president of business development at CBS Field Services, reviews many of the specific maintenance specifications in the new NFPA 70B relative to preventive, predictive, and corrective maintenance strategies.
Attendees will learn how this new standard and resulting maintenance practices:
- Affect operational continuity, personnel well-being, and overall plant productivity.
- Impact best practices to prevent common electrical faults.
- Utilize advanced diagnostic tools and techniques, such as infrared thermography and online condition monitoring, for early fault detection and risk mitigation.
- Establish minimum requirements for electrical preventive maintenance (EPM).
- Assess the condition of electrical equipment and its role in determining testing frequency.
Speaker
Mose Ramieh III
Vice President of Business Development
CBS Field Services
Mose has been in the electrical testing industry for 26 years. Over the years, he has held various positions including field service technician, operations, sales, business development, and company owner across four companies.
