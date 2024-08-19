Preventing the Next Event with Early Fault Detection

Duration: 1 hour

Summary

Today's electrical landscape presents a significant challenge to utility owners and network operators in North America. First, we must deal with the reality that our electrical infrastructure is aging and much of it is near end-of-life. Second, the electrification of our homes and vehicles requires that our grid be more reliable and capable than ever to meet our increasing demand for electricity. Third, climate change is responsible for more frequent and harmful natural disasters that challenge our infrastructure to be more resilient so we can keep the lights on in times in need and avoid creating collateral damage through wildfires sparked by powerline failures. Fourth and finally, in this era of inflation utilities must rise to these momentous tasks in an extremely strategic manner to protect their customers without increasing rates significantly. What solutions are there to such a complex situation?



One piece of the puzzle is the adoption of Early Fault Detection (EFD) from IND Technology (IND.T). In late 2022, this is what PPL Electric did on three of their networks in Pennsylvania. Following the realization of tremendous benefit in the project's infancy, PPL quickly ramped up their adoption and now plan to install over 9,000 units across 1,200 distribution circuits by 2025. In doing so, the utility can now proactively monitor their aging network while prioritizing strategic grid investments and upgrades. Results from this monitoring allowed for preventative maintenance practices to be adopted and network faults to be fixed before they occur, ultimately increasing reliability and creating a more resilient system across their territory. Leveraging insights offered by the technology even further, these practices have resulted in new operational efficiencies that - at full scale - are projected to create yearly savings of $9 million. Overall, PPL is creating a more reliable and resilient grid with little-to-no exposure for the customer.