Preventing the Next Event with Early Fault Detection

September 24, 2024
11:00 AM ET / 10:00 AM CT / 8:00 AM PT / 4:00 PM GMT
Duration: 1 hour
Already registered? Click here to log in.
Summary
Today's electrical landscape presents a significant challenge to utility owners and network operators in North America. First, we must deal with the reality that our electrical infrastructure is aging and much of it is near end-of-life. Second, the electrification of our homes and vehicles requires that our grid be more reliable and capable than ever to meet our increasing demand for electricity. Third, climate change is responsible for more frequent and harmful natural disasters that challenge our infrastructure to be more resilient so we can keep the lights on in times in need and avoid creating collateral damage through wildfires sparked by powerline failures. Fourth and finally, in this era of inflation utilities must rise to these momentous tasks in an extremely strategic manner to protect their customers without increasing rates significantly. What solutions are there to such a complex situation?
One piece of the puzzle is the adoption of Early Fault Detection (EFD) from IND Technology (IND.T). In late 2022, this is what PPL Electric did on three of their networks in Pennsylvania. Following the realization of tremendous benefit in the project's infancy, PPL quickly ramped up their adoption and now plan to install over 9,000 units across 1,200 distribution circuits by 2025. In doing so, the utility can now proactively monitor their aging network while prioritizing strategic grid investments and upgrades. Results from this monitoring allowed for preventative maintenance practices to be adopted and network faults to be fixed before they occur, ultimately increasing reliability and creating a more resilient system across their territory. Leveraging insights offered by the technology even further, these practices have resulted in new operational efficiencies that - at full scale - are projected to create yearly savings of $9 million. Overall, PPL is creating a more reliable and resilient grid with little-to-no exposure for the customer.
Speakers
Andrew Ball
Head of North American Operations
IND Technology
Andrew Ball is the Head of North American Operations at IND Technology (IND.T). With a background in Electrical Engineering (following the completion of his degree at the University of Connecticut), he has years of experience consulting OEMs and utility groups in the development, refinement, and deployment of cutting-edge technologies, such as Early Fault Detection (EFD). In his role, Andrew works to support IND.T's mission of delivering cost-effective preventative technology to mitigate wildfires and improve network reliability & safety on high-voltage systems in North America and beyond.
Previously, Andrew joined IND.T as a Network Consulting Engineer and became their first full-time employee in North America. From there, he spent the last two years working with his esteemed colleagues and subject matter experts to ensure the successful adoption of EFD technology in 8 states / provinces in North America, as well as 4 other countries across the globe. In doing so, Andrew and the rest of the team at IND.T have been able to prevent 1,000+ serious wildfire and reliability threats overtime, bringing considerable benefits to both major and minor network operators and the communities they serve. Andrew is now delighted to share his experience and enlighten people as to how their networks can benefit, too.
Dan Nuñez
Senior Manager Wildfire Planning & Analytics
PGE
Dan Nuñez is the Senior Manager of PGE Wildfire Planning & Analytics and chair of the risk chapter of International Wildfire Risk Mitigation Consortium. At PGE Dan leads and champions PGE’s wildfire mitigation strategies to manage long-term & near-term wildfire risk reduction. This includes developing multi-year asset plans for system hardening and situational awareness investments that are best value for the region and PGE customers. Dan graduated from Cal Poly San Luis Obispo B.S. Civil Engineering and worked with Bonneville Power Administration for 14 years developing and establishing BPA’s asset management and wildfire program.
Sponsored by: