3D Simulation to improve Design, Safety, Operations, and Investigations

September 19, 2024

2:00 PM ET / 1:00 PM CT / 11:00 AM PT / 7:00 PM GMT



Duration: 1 hour

Summary

Join us to hear and see how BC Hydro who serves over five million people, utilizes the 3DInternet Tabletop Design Infrastructure Simulator at their Utility for Work Methods, Operations Planning, Capital projects, Safety by Design, Training and Investigations. Utilizing an extensive Library of 3D models and design assets for Transmission & Distribution lines along with Substation models, scenes can be designed, saved and shared.



Models from other engineering software programs such as Autodesk, SolidWorks and PLS CADD can be imported and added to the scenes. Lidar files can be imported or downloaded from the Internet. KML files can also be imported and overlaid on the Lidar. Building information can also be downloaded from the Internet providing realistic planning scenarios in cities and rural areas.



3DInternet Tabletop Design Infrastructure Simulator features include latitude and longitude maps, real-time weather, design layout document importer, rulers for measurements, minimum approach and reach distance visualization, label, video and image creation and, the ability for secure sharing of scenes and videos on mobile devices. 3D model and design assets include towers, substation parts, vehicles, avatars, tools, live line components, yokes & rigging, grounding & coverup, and work zone setups. 3D model and design assets continue to be added.