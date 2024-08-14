3D Simulation to improve Design, Safety, Operations, and Investigations

September 19, 2024
2:00 PM ET / 1:00 PM CT / 11:00 AM PT / 7:00 PM GMT
Duration: 1 hour
Summary
Join us to hear and see how BC Hydro who serves over five million people, utilizes the 3DInternet Tabletop Design Infrastructure Simulator at their Utility for Work Methods, Operations Planning, Capital projects, Safety by Design, Training and Investigations. Utilizing an extensive Library of 3D models and design assets for Transmission & Distribution lines along with Substation models, scenes can be designed, saved and shared.
Models from other engineering software programs such as Autodesk, SolidWorks and PLS CADD can be imported and added to the scenes. Lidar files can be imported or downloaded from the Internet. KML files can also be imported and overlaid on the Lidar. Building information can also be downloaded from the Internet providing realistic planning scenarios in cities and rural areas.
3DInternet Tabletop Design Infrastructure Simulator features include latitude and longitude maps, real-time weather, design layout document importer, rulers for measurements, minimum approach and reach distance visualization, label, video and image creation and, the ability for secure sharing of scenes and videos on mobile devices. 3D model and design assets include towers, substation parts, vehicles, avatars, tools, live line components, yokes & rigging, grounding & coverup, and work zone setups. 3D model and design assets continue to be added.
Speakers
Bernhard Spalteholz
Specialist Engineer, Human Factors Engineering and Work Methods
BC Hydro
Bernhard is a specialist engineer in Human Factors Engineering and Work Methods at BC Hydro. He has over 22 years of experience in the electric utility industry, developing safe work procedures, tools, and methods for energized and de-energized maintenance and construction work in transmission, distribution, and substations. His ability to see complex problems from many viewpoints and communicate clearly with groups from front line staff to executive leadership have resulted in many innovative solutions.
Some of the projects Bernhard has been involved in include complex accident investigations; developing innovative 3D modeling software; developing, testing, and patenting new custom tools and robotics; UAV/Drone applications; and work methods for utility work.
Brian Doubinin
CEO
3DInternet
Brian Doubinin is the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) and co-founder of 3DInternet.
3DInternet is the leading supplier and world leader in technology development of energy sector 3D simulations, interactive safety simulations, virtual reality, app development, infrastructure visualization projects, and electrical, gas, and oil courseware development.
With over three decades of technology experience, 3DInternet developed an innovative 3D web based interoperable architecture that can be deployed on Learning Management Systems (LMS), servers, mobile devices and standalone computers. 3DInternet employs advanced gaming platforms and cinema grade animation technology for realistic commercial and industrial applications.
3DInternet high-profile projects include simulations for nuclear & power plants, oil refineries, operator training in control rooms, PLC and motor control, substations, table top virtual reality scene builders and, multi-user emergency response involving military and first responders.
