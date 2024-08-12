322524996 © Emilyprofamily | Dreamstime.com
Powering Up Westerville: Enhancing Vegetation Management with Satellite Intelligence

Join us for an insightful webinar as we delve into how the City of Westerville revolutionized its vegetation management strategy through satellite data and AI, overcoming traditional challenges and preparing for the future of power grid reliability.

September 10, 2024
11:00 AM ET / 10:00 AM CT / 8:00 AM PT / 4:00 PM GMT 

Duration: 1 hour
Summary

Effective vegetation management is essential for maintaining power grid reliability, but many utilities are hindered by outdated methods and a dwindling pool of experienced staff. The City of Westerville faced these challenges with a traditional approach reliant on manual inspections, paper maps, and anecdotal reports, compounded by the imminent retirement of key personnel.

In this educational webinar, we will explore Westerville’s innovative shift towards a data-driven vegetation management strategy. Discover how they transformed their approach by integrating satellite data and artificial intelligence to address key challenges such as reactive vegetation management, oversight of high-risk vegetation, and fragmented work processes.

Key Learning Points:

  • Transitioning to Modern Methods: Understand how Westerville moved from manual and visual inspection techniques to a more sophisticated, data-centric approach.
  • Comprehensive Risk Management: Discover how satellite data and AI enhance risk management through detailed vegetation classification, encroachment risk analysis, health assessments, species identification, and hazard tree detection.
  • Addressing Knowledge Gaps: Learn how AI helps bridge the gap left by retiring staff and loss of institutional knowledge.
  • Streamlining Workflows: Explore how ESRI integration facilitates the seamless delivery of actionable insights, enabling timely decision-making and efficient operations.

This webinar is designed for utility professionals and managers seeking practical insights into modernizing vegetation management practices. Gain valuable knowledge not just on overcoming common vegetation-related challenges, but also on maximizing the value of existing applications within your organization with additional, valuable insights.

 

Speakers

Martina Baccolo
Director - Americas
LiveEO

Joseph DeLong
Utility Forester
City of Westerville - Electric Division

Sponsored by:

liveeo_logo70

