Powering Up Westerville: Enhancing Vegetation Management with Satellite Intelligence

Summary
Effective vegetation management is essential for maintaining power grid reliability, but many utilities are hindered by outdated methods and a dwindling pool of experienced staff. The City of Westerville faced these challenges with a traditional approach reliant on manual inspections, paper maps, and anecdotal reports, compounded by the imminent retirement of key personnel.
In this educational webinar, we will explore Westerville’s innovative shift towards a data-driven vegetation management strategy. Discover how they transformed their approach by integrating satellite data and artificial intelligence to address key challenges such as reactive vegetation management, oversight of high-risk vegetation, and fragmented work processes.
Key Learning Points:
- Transitioning to Modern Methods: Understand how Westerville moved from manual and visual inspection techniques to a more sophisticated, data-centric approach.
- Comprehensive Risk Management: Discover how satellite data and AI enhance risk management through detailed vegetation classification, encroachment risk analysis, health assessments, species identification, and hazard tree detection.
- Addressing Knowledge Gaps: Learn how AI helps bridge the gap left by retiring staff and loss of institutional knowledge.
- Streamlining Workflows: Explore how ESRI integration facilitates the seamless delivery of actionable insights, enabling timely decision-making and efficient operations.
This webinar is designed for utility professionals and managers seeking practical insights into modernizing vegetation management practices. Gain valuable knowledge not just on overcoming common vegetation-related challenges, but also on maximizing the value of existing applications within your organization with additional, valuable insights.
Speakers
Martina Baccolo
Director - Americas
LiveEO
Joseph DeLong
Utility Forester
City of Westerville - Electric Division
