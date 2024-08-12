Powering Up Westerville: Enhancing Vegetation Management with Satellite Intelligence

September 10, 2024

11:00 AM ET / 10:00 AM CT / 8:00 AM PT / 4:00 PM GMT



Duration: 1 hour

Summary

Effective vegetation management is essential for maintaining power grid reliability, but many utilities are hindered by outdated methods and a dwindling pool of experienced staff. The City of Westerville faced these challenges with a traditional approach reliant on manual inspections, paper maps, and anecdotal reports, compounded by the imminent retirement of key personnel.



In this educational webinar, we will explore Westerville’s innovative shift towards a data-driven vegetation management strategy. Discover how they transformed their approach by integrating satellite data and artificial intelligence to address key challenges such as reactive vegetation management, oversight of high-risk vegetation, and fragmented work processes.

Key Learning Points:

Transitioning to Modern Methods: Understand how Westerville moved from manual and visual inspection techniques to a more sophisticated, data-centric approach.

Comprehensive Risk Management: Discover how satellite data and AI enhance risk management through detailed vegetation classification, encroachment risk analysis, health assessments, species identification, and hazard tree detection.

Addressing Knowledge Gaps: Learn how AI helps bridge the gap left by retiring staff and loss of institutional knowledge.

Streamlining Workflows: Explore how ESRI integration facilitates the seamless delivery of actionable insights, enabling timely decision-making and efficient operations.

This webinar is designed for utility professionals and managers seeking practical insights into modernizing vegetation management practices. Gain valuable knowledge not just on overcoming common vegetation-related challenges, but also on maximizing the value of existing applications within your organization with additional, valuable insights.