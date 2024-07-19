Maximum Temperature Range and Streamlined Burial Benefit Skipjack Solar Center

August 29, 2024
Summary
The Skipjack Solar Center project was characterized by multiple circuits, a complex installation, and procurement challenges. Discover how fiberglass conduit supported this project to reach the following outcomes:
- Durable, corrosion-resistant fiberglass conduit handled a significant cable load due to its wide temperature range
- Product secured in half the time of competing conduit; low material costs were easy on project budgets
- A complex underground burial in tight corridors was streamlined with an installation that shaved weeks off the timeline, enabling the contractor to meet important deadlines
- Excellent customer service helped the project reach a successful conclusion
Speakers
Matt Fredericks
Director of North American Business Development
Champion Fiberglass®
Matt Fredericks brings a decade of industry experience to his role at Champion Fiberglass. He previously worked at Upper Midwest Utility Sales, a manufacturer’s representative agency. There, he specialized in selling Champion Fiberglass® conduit to electrical contractors and the utility market. As the Director of North American Business Development, he is responsible for developing high-level relationships within the electrical and utility contractor/end-user markets to increase Champion Fiberglass’ market awareness and sales revenues.
He also works with the VP of Sales & Marketing and Champion Fiberglass manufacturer's reps to grow and expand the customer base and market share in North America, specifically the US East and West Coasts and Canada. Fredericks has a BA from the University of Minnesota - Morris.
Mike Beehler
National Spokesperson
Power Delivery Intelligence Initiative
Mike Beehler P.E. is the national spokesperson for the Power Delivery Intelligence Initiative and the chief opportunity officer for Mike Beehler & Associates LLC. He started his career designing and building transmission lines and substations for Tucson Electric Power and the Hawaiian Electric Co. and then spent more than 20 years designing T&D infrastructure and consulting on emerging trends at Burns & McDonnell.
He has written, presented, and consulted on reliability-centered maintenance, critical infrastructure protection, and program management. In addition, he is a well-known industry writer and speaker on the early definition of the smart grid, 3-D and building information modeling applications in T&D, and development plans for smart cities. Most recently, he is sought for his strategic leadership and vision on the application of emerging technologies in changing business models to include the integration of distributed energy resources, augmented/virtual reality, and artificial intelligence.
He authored the book, The Science of the Sale. Beehler is a registered professional engineer in Arizona, Florida, Hawaii, Texas, Colorado, Kansas, Georgia, and Alabama. He also is a Fellow in the American Society of Civil Engineers and a member of IEEE and CIGRE
