Harnessing Data Analytics for Power Quality, Vegetation Management, and O&M Savings

July 30, 2024

11:00 AM ET / 10:00 AM CT / 8:00 AM PT / 4:00 PM GMT



Duration: 1 hour

Already registered? Click here to log in.

Summary

Learn how a local Florida utility is tackling critical challenges using smart, connected sensors and machine learning. Discover how these advanced technologies are revolutionizing power quality management, enabling utilities to deliver reliable power for commercial and industrial facilities such as: data centers, hospitals, and manufacturers. Learn about the latest advancements in vegetation management, where data-driven insights improve and reduce costs of visual inspections, accurately identifying risk areas and mitigating vegetation-related outages. Additionally, we will explore how utilities leverage data analytics to enhance operational maintenance, targeting transformers showing signs of voltage degradation, overheating, and leaks, thereby helping prevent costly failures.