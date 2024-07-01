Harnessing Data Analytics for Power Quality, Vegetation Management, and O&M Savings

July 30, 2024
11:00 AM ET / 10:00 AM CT / 8:00 AM PT / 4:00 PM GMT
Duration: 1 hour
Summary
Learn how a local Florida utility is tackling critical challenges using smart, connected sensors and machine learning. Discover how these advanced technologies are revolutionizing power quality management, enabling utilities to deliver reliable power for commercial and industrial facilities such as: data centers, hospitals, and manufacturers. Learn about the latest advancements in vegetation management, where data-driven insights improve and reduce costs of visual inspections, accurately identifying risk areas and mitigating vegetation-related outages. Additionally, we will explore how utilities leverage data analytics to enhance operational maintenance, targeting transformers showing signs of voltage degradation, overheating, and leaks, thereby helping prevent costly failures.
Speakers
Melvin Liwag
Senior Engineer
Orlando Utilities Commission
Mr. Liwag has dedicated 30 years to the Orlando Utilities Commission, establishing himself as a highly experienced electrical engineer within the electric utilities industry. With expertise in operations and construction management, Mr. Liwag excels in the distribution control center and trouble dispatch environment. He is proficient in smart grid project engineering and management, Electric distribution design, reliability engineering, and Avian and Bald Eagle conservation. A strong engineering professional, Mr. Liwag graduated from the University of Central Florida with a BS in Electrical Engineering.
Charlie Nobles
VP Business Development – Utilities
Ubicquia
Charlie Nobles serves as the Vice President of Business Development for Ubicquia’s Smart Grid segment. With a focus on expanding Ubicquia’s market presence, he promotes the company’s innovative smart grid solutions, including the UbiGrid platform. Charlie brings a proven track record of success from his tenure at Progress Energy (now Duke Energy Progress) and Sensus, where he delivered key utility solutions to a diverse set of global utility companies.
His strategic acumen and deep understanding of smart grid technology have been instrumental in driving the adoption of Ubicquia’s solutions, enhancing grid reliability, efficiency, and sustainability. Charlie holds a B.S. and M.S. in Engineering from Duke University and an MBA from Kenan-Flagler Business School. With the team, Charlie helps Ubicquia continue to set industry standards in smart grid technology, helping utilities and municipalities optimize their energy management and infrastructure.
Corey Stewart
Technical Field Sales Support Lead - Utilities
Ubicquia
Cory Stewart is the Technical Field & Sales Support Lead for Ubicquia's Utilities segment. He supports sales teams as a technical SME for presentations and deployments, both in person and remotely. Cory installs UbiGrid DTM+ units on transformers, sets up customers on the UbiVu network, and designs and administers training on product usage. He advises customers on maximizing the benefits of transformer monitors. Cory has over 15 years of experience in technology consulting, including smart grid consulting and power quality analysis.
Sponsored by: