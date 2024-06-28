Resilience Redefined: Discover Lapp Insulators' Uncompromising RG® Insulators

August 7, 2024
11:00 AM ET / 10:00 AM CT / 8:00 AM PT / 4:00 PM GMT
Duration: 1 hour
Already registered? Click here to log in.
Summary
Power transmission professionals:
Keeping the lights on shouldn't require compromise. You need insulators that deliver uncompromised performance regardless of environmental challenges.
Join us for an insightful webinar - Resilience Redefined: Lapp Insulators Resistance Graded RG® Insulators.
You'll discover how Lapp's innovative RG® insulators mitigate the risks of flashover events even in contaminated environments. Their superior glazing process builds in a protective semi-conductive layer during manufacturing. This inherent protection enhances longevity and established performance without relying on post-production coatings that can degrade over time.
Additional benefits include:
- Maintaining power network integrity across salt fog, industrial pollutants, agricultural dust and more
- Efficient, reliable transmission through contaminated areas
- Reduced maintenance costs and risks
Reserve your spot today to learn how Lapp Insulators' RG® insulators redefine resilience for modern power networks.
Don't compromise on performance. Join us to discover a new level of resilience.
We look forward to seeing you at the webinar!
Speakers
Tim Van Remmen
LAPP Insulators
Patrick Maloney
PPC Insulators
Sponsored by: