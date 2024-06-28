667f15f8a85d15155427c24a Capacitor Bank Updated Rg1
Resilience Redefined: Discover Lapp Insulators' Uncompromising RG® Insulators

Keeping the lights on shouldn't require compromise. You need insulators that deliver uncompromised performance regardless of environmental challenges.

August 7, 2024
11:00 AM ET / 10:00 AM CT / 8:00 AM PT / 4:00 PM GMT 
 
Duration: 1 hour
Summary

Power transmission professionals: 
 
Keeping the lights on shouldn't require compromise. You need insulators that deliver uncompromised performance regardless of environmental challenges.   
 
Join us for an insightful webinar - Resilience Redefined: Lapp Insulators Resistance Graded RG® Insulators. 
 
You'll discover how Lapp's innovative RG® insulators mitigate the risks of flashover events even in contaminated environments. Their superior glazing process builds in a protective semi-conductive layer during manufacturing. This inherent protection enhances longevity and established performance without relying on post-production coatings that can degrade over time.  
 
Additional benefits include: 

  • Maintaining power network integrity across salt fog, industrial pollutants, agricultural dust and more 
  • Efficient, reliable transmission through contaminated areas  
  • Reduced maintenance costs and risks  

Reserve your spot today to learn how Lapp Insulators' RG® insulators redefine resilience for modern power networks. 
 
Don't compromise on performance. Join us to discover a new level of resilience. 
 
We look forward to seeing you at the webinar!  

Speakers

Tim Van Remmen LAPP Insulators

Tim Van Remmen  
LAPP Insulators 

Patrick Maloney PPC Insulators

Patrick Maloney 
PPC Insulators 

Sponsored by:

ppc_and_lapp_combined_logo

