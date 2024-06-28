Resilience Redefined: Discover Lapp Insulators' Uncompromising RG® Insulators

August 7, 2024

11:00 AM ET / 10:00 AM CT / 8:00 AM PT / 4:00 PM GMT



Duration: 1 hour

Summary

Power transmission professionals:



Keeping the lights on shouldn't require compromise. You need insulators that deliver uncompromised performance regardless of environmental challenges.



Join us for an insightful webinar - Resilience Redefined: Lapp Insulators Resistance Graded RG® Insulators.



You'll discover how Lapp's innovative RG® insulators mitigate the risks of flashover events even in contaminated environments. Their superior glazing process builds in a protective semi-conductive layer during manufacturing. This inherent protection enhances longevity and established performance without relying on post-production coatings that can degrade over time.



Additional benefits include:



Maintaining power network integrity across salt fog, industrial pollutants, agricultural dust and more

Efficient, reliable transmission through contaminated areas

Reduced maintenance costs and risks

Reserve your spot today to learn how Lapp Insulators' RG® insulators redefine resilience for modern power networks.



Don't compromise on performance. Join us to discover a new level of resilience.



We look forward to seeing you at the webinar!