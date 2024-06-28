667ef76901b5bcb361e4052a Hero Image565 4
Powering Up Safety and Efficiency: Electronic Permitting for T&D and Microgrids

Join our webinar to discover how electronic permitting and safety technologies can eliminate bureaucratic bottlenecks, enhance safety, and drive operational efficiencies in transmission, distribution, and microgrid operations

August 27, 2024
11:00 AM ET / 10:00 AM CT / 8:00 AM PT / 4:00 PM GMT  
 
Duration: 1 hour
Summary

Are you tired of bureaucratic bottlenecks and safety risks hampering your transmission, distribution, and microgrid operations? Don't let outdated processes hold you back. Join us for this webinar to explore how electronic permitting and safety technologies and processes transform safety management and drive operational efficiencies. 
 
In this webinar, you'll learn: 

  • Best practices to enhance safety protocols and ensure regulatory compliance. 
  • How to improve operational efficiencies and reduce downtime. 
  • Techniques for real-time collaboration between field teams and management. 
  • How to ensure uninterrupted operations in both connected and offline scenarios. 

This webinar offers invaluable insights for T&amp;D and Microgrid professionals looking to optimize safety, efficiency, and compliance and secure their competitive edge in the rapidly evolving electric power landscape. 

Speakers

Nick Breedlove 
Senior Solutions Engineer 
Prometheus Group 

Sponsored by:

prometheus_grp_logo300

