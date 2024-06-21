Safeguarding Utilities: Effective Strategies for Outage Mitigation and Wildlife Protection

July 17, 2024

2:00 PM ET / 1:00 PM CT / 11:00 AM PT / 7:00 PM GMT

Duration: 1 hour

Summary



Enhancing grid resilience is crucial to ensuring that utilities keep the power on amidst several unexpected causes and risks. Maintaining effective outage mitigation can minimize the impacts of wildlife, weather/wildfire, and equipment-related outages.



Wildlife and asset protection have therefore become crucial to improving efficiency and sustainability. Implementing a utility protection plan, having a specialized team of trained experts, and using high-quality, properly installed equipment are some examples of how you can significantly reduce unplanned outages.



TE Connectivity has been helping utilities keep the power on by supporting grid reliability worldwide, across industries, for over 60 years. Thanks to world-class engineering and materials science expertise, they are continuously creating the next generation of technology to better serve you, leveraging a strong legacy of renowned brands such as Raychem, ALR, and AMP.



Join TE Connectivity's experts and their authorized distributor Wesco in this webinar where industry experts delve into the critical issues affecting utility reliability and wildlife protection. This comprehensive session will cover effective outage management and mitigation strategies.