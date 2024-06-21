6675c607a85d1508ee249250 Hero Image565
Safeguarding Utilities: Effective Strategies for Outage Mitigation and Wildlife Protection

Join TE Connectivity and Wesco in a webinar where industry leaders explore crucial strategies for enhancing grid resilience and minimizing unplanned outages caused by wildlife, weather, and equipment failures. Discover how innovative technology and expert insights are shaping the future of utility reliability worldwide.
July 17, 2024
2:00 PM ET / 1:00 PM CT / 11:00 AM PT / 7:00 PM GMT 
 
Duration: 1 hour
Summary

Enhancing grid resilience is crucial to ensuring that utilities keep the power on amidst several unexpected causes and risks. Maintaining effective outage mitigation can minimize the impacts of wildlife, weather/wildfire, and equipment-related outages.  
 
Wildlife and asset protection have therefore become crucial to improving efficiency and sustainability. Implementing a utility protection plan, having a specialized team of trained experts, and using high-quality, properly installed equipment are some examples of how you can significantly reduce unplanned outages. 
 
TE Connectivity has been helping utilities keep the power on by supporting grid reliability worldwide, across industries, for over 60 years. Thanks to world-class engineering and materials science expertise, they are continuously creating the next generation of technology to better serve you, leveraging a strong legacy of renowned brands such as Raychem, ALR, and AMP. 
 
Join TE Connectivity's experts and their authorized distributor Wesco in this webinar where industry experts delve into the critical issues affecting utility reliability and wildlife protection. This comprehensive session will cover effective outage management and mitigation strategies. 

Speakers

Tiago Costa Product Manager - Wildlife &amp; Asset Protection TE Connectivity

Tiago Costa 
Product Manager - Wildlife & Asset Protection 
TE Connectivity 

Tiago Costa has been with TE since 2012 and is the Americas Product Manager for Wildlife and Asset Protection. Prior to his current role, managed business-to-business relationships in the utilities and industrial segments in Brazil, giving him a deeper understanding of business development in Latin America. Tiago has a Bachelor of Science degree in Electronic and Telecommunications Engineering and a postgraduate degree in Sales and Negotiation. 

Deepak Kumar Senior Manager of Business Development TE Connectivity

Deepak Kumar 
Senior Manager of Business Development 
TE Connectivity

Deepak Kumar has been with TE/TE JV since 2009 and is North America's Business Development Manager for Wildlife and Asset Protection. Prior to his current role, Deepak managed product development and its management in the utilities and industrial segments in Americas (North and LATAM) Region. Deepak has a Bachelor's degree in Engineering and has MBA in Marketing & Finance.  

Tyler Lucier Vice President of Sales Wesco

Tyler Lucier
Vice President of Sales 
Wesco 

Tyler Lucier has been in the utility industry for over 17 years starting with HD Supply, Anixter and currently Wesco after receiving a Marketing degree from Eastern Illinois University. He has held numerous sales and leadership roles supporting Public Power and Investor Owned Utilities and is currently the Vice President of Sales for the Central US region in Wesco Utility and Broadband Solutions 

