windmills in the field tora1983/iStock/Getty Images
The J.M. Smucker Company Announces Renewable Energy Agreement

Schneider Electric Energy & Sustainability Services served as an advisor to Smucker on its selection

As part of its commitment to have a positive environmental impact, The J. M. Smucker Company recently announced it has entered into a long-term power purchase agreement with Lincoln Clean Energy (LCE) for 60 MW of the utility-scale 230 MW Plum Creek Wind Project in Wayne County, Nebraska.

Starting in 2020, the wind energy produced from the Plum Creek project will address approximately 50% of Smucker's total electricity use.

"This agreement is an important step forward in our organization-wide effort to significantly reduce greenhouse gas emissions intensity," said Julia Sabin, vice president of Government Relations and Corporate Sustainability for The J. M. Smucker Company. "In 2017, electricity accounted for more than half our greenhouse gas emissions. This agreement will not only reduce our carbon footprint, but will also allow us to make a lasting contribution to our nation's renewable energy capacity."

LCE has developed and financed more than two gigawatts of wind power over the last four years and was the largest non-utility developer and owner of U.S. wind power commissioned in 2017.

"In addition to creating high-paying local jobs, the Plum Creek Wind Project will result in over US$3 million in local community benefits annually in the Wayne County area," said Declan Flanagan, Founder and CEO of Lincoln Clean Energy.

 

TAGS: Smart Utility
