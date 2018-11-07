Menu
Renewable energy and relay station seen in Germany elxeneize/iStock/Getty Images
Renewables

Germany’s Renewables Cover Record 38% of Consumption

Wind and solar continue to grow; battery technology grows with it

Renewable energy covered 38% of Germany’s gross power requirement in the first three quarters of 2018, according to the Federal Association for Energy and Water (BDEW). The new figure is a three percentage point rise from 2017 and was boosted by an exceptional weather year for renewable energy, with plenty of wind through the spring and an exceptionally sunny summer. In January, April and May, renewables covered 43% of the gross power requirement for Germany.

Assuming an autumn with annual average wind, the 38% figure will be valid for the entirety of 2018, a new record. But even above-average wind will be less of a challenge than it once was, as a new battery facility started up in the town of Varel shows. The battery storage facility, which can store 22 MWh and supply 11.5 MW of power at a time, is made of a combination of lithium-ion and sodium-sulphur technologies and was developed by Japanese companies in the German state of Lower Saxony. It can supply Varel, a town of 24,000 people, with uninterrupted power for five hours. Such facilities are crucial in harnessing the full potential of renewable energies, which are subject to unpredictable weather-based spikes in supply.

Renewable energy produced 170 billion kWh through to the end of September, only 2 billion kWh fewer than coal-fired energy production. Coal-fired production fell by 7% and gas-fired production by 8% over the period.

“This is a superb result from a lot of hard work during a period where Germany has had to be innovative in how this energy has been used and distributed,” said Robert Herrmann, CEO of economic development agency Germany Trade & Invest. “During this process of Energiewende [energy transition] we have faced numerous challenges, most recently working on how to best distribute the enormous quantities of energy renewable sources have been producing. Projects such as the SINTEG (Schaufenster Intelligente Energie / Shop Window for Intelligent Energy), which has examined a host of innovative solutions to energy storage, distribution, pricing and other aspects of management have helped us make huge steps forward in energy management. Germany remains at the forefront of clean energy solutions, as this result shows.”

Hide comments

More information about text formats

Comments

  • Allowed HTML tags: <em> <strong> <blockquote> <br> <p>

Plain text

  • No HTML tags allowed.
  • Web page addresses and e-mail addresses turn into links automatically.
  • Lines and paragraphs break automatically.
Publish
Related
Voting booths
Voters Defeat Arizona Proposition 127
Nov 07, 2018
Economics of alternative energy. Money in front of solar panels and wind turbunes. 3D rendered illustration.
Stranded Asset Risk is Low for U.S.-Regulated Utilities as They Shift To Renewable Energy
Nov 07, 2018
renewable wind
Britain Now Has More Green Capacity Than Any Other Power Source
Nov 07, 2018
Group of solar panels with a wind turbine and a power line on a blue sky with clouds and sun rays. Solar and wind energy
French Plan to Store Wind, Solar Energy Stymied by EU Deadlock
Oct 31, 2018