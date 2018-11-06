Valmont Utility Adds Lattice Towers to Global Product Offering

Valmont Utility now has the ability to support all voltage classes and support a wide selection of structures with the addition of lattice towers to its portfolio. With the recent acquisition of Derit Infrastructure Pvt. Ltd., Valmont Utility, a business segment of Valmont® Industries, Inc., is now able to expand the solutions offered to its global customer base.

“The addition of lattice is not only an extension of the vast array of solutions we offer,” said Aaron Schapper, Group President, Valmont Utility. “It’s proof of our ongoing commitment to be the premier provider of custom solutions to the global utility structures market.”

Offering 40,000 metric tons of manufacturing capability, the Vadodra, India-based facility gives Valmont Utility the opportunity to quote and build a backlog immediately. The facility, built in 2013, is strategically located to nearby ports. In addition to custom design and manufacturing of lattice structures, the facility also offers zinc galvanizing to extend the life of lattice products.

“We’re doing more than adding lattice structures to our product line,” added Shannon Eggert, vice president of business line management. “We’re backing them with a level of engineering excellence, world-class project management, kitting and labeling innovations and customer support that was previously unheard of in the lattice market. It’s what customers have come to expect from Valmont Utility.”

