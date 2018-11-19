Prysmian Group Wins Contract to Develop Singapore Power Grid

Prysmian Group has been awarded a contract, worth a total of €33 million, by the utility SP Power Assets Limited for the design, supply, installation and commissioning of two high voltage power cable systems to connect the Rangoon and Paya Lebar substations in Singapore.

Prysmian will also supply its monitoring system using the Group’s proprietary PRY-CAM technologies. This consists of a PRY-CAM Grids permanent monitoring system - for the automatic acquisition, processing and classification of Partial Discharge signals and spot temperatures, designed for remote monitoring of three-phase strategic assets.

The power transmission system comprises 44 km of High Voltage Alternating Current (HVAC) underground 2000 mm² 230 kV cables with a seamless corrugated aluminum sheath and related high voltage accessories. Cable and accessories will be supplied by the Chinese subsidiary through its recently opened factory, which offers the APAC utility market a wide range of high and extra high voltage cable technologies, as well as medium voltage solutions and fire protection cables.

The EPCI type contract will highlight the Group ability to provide a comprehensive package of services and to deliver a complete cable system solution including installation in a 50 m deep tunnel in water-cooled troughs and supply of auxiliary cables (telephone and LV cables), fibre optic cable and Distributed Temperature Sensor (DTS) for distributed temperature sensing of power cables. Delivery and commissioning of this project is scheduled for 2020.

“This is a strategic project for Prysmian, marking the Group’s involvement for the first time in many years in a project of this size in the APAC region, which also involves the supply of locally manufactured products and solutions. We have secured this EHV project in Singapore thanks to our extensive knowledge, our high-performance cable solutions and our new cable factory in China, reflecting SP Power Assets Limited’s confidence in Prysmian capabilities in the ASEAN region,” said Hakan Ozmen, EVP Projects, Prysmian Group.

“We are proud to be contributing to this important project. This collaboration demonstrates once more the extremely high quality and state-of-the-art technology of our products and underground cable system solutions,” commented Federico Corbellini, ASEAN high voltage business director.

