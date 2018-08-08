PG&E Proposes to Build New Transmission Line and Connect Substation to Grid

Pacific Gas and Electric Company (PG&E) is looking to build a new 70 kV transmission line through Paso Robles, California, to support economic growth, integrate and deliver renewable energy and ensure future electric reliability.

Early last year, PG&E and NextEra Energy Transmission West submitted an application to the California Public Utilities Commission (CPUC) for permits to construct the Estrella Substation and Paso Robles Area Reinforcement Project. Currently, the CPUC is conducting its environmental review process to decide whether or not to approve the site of the proposed substation and transmission line route.

As part of this process, the local community now has the opportunity to provide input about the proposed project. Up until Aug. 31, the public can submit written comments and questions to be included in the draft environmental impact report.

Also, the community had the opportunity to attend a recent public scoping meeting, which was organized by CPUC, and more than 60 people attended. During this meeting, the attendees expressed their concerns about the construction project posing health and fire risks, and some stated that they did not receive the mandatory Notice of Preparation from the CPUC, according to an article on KSBY 6. Also, because the proposed seven-mile transmission line could cross over a winery, an RV resort and homes in the Paso Robles area, the local community commented that the project could impact their quality of life. In the story, however, PG&E stated that this route (which is included in the map below) will have less impact than other options.

PG&E

If the project is approved, the projects are said to improve power reliability and reduce the risk of power outages for almost 47,000 electric customers in Paso Robles, San Miguel, Templeton, Creston, Atascadero and Santa Margarita. PG&E will be responsible for several upgrades including connecting the existing Morro Bay-Gates 230 kV transmission line and existing 70 kV San Miguel-Paso Robles transmission line to the Estrella Substation. In addition, the utility will also upgrade a portion of the San Miguel-Paso Robles 70 kV transmission line and make reliability upgrades to the existing Templeton, San Miguel and Paso Robles substations. Finally, PG&E will build additional components at the Estrella Substation site in order to connect the new substation to the new transmission line and the local power grid.

For more information about the project, visit the PG&E site.