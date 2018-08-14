Kenya Holds Groundbreaking for Community, Transmission Projects

The Kenya Electricity Transmission Company Limited (KETRACO) recently held two groundbreaking ceremonies for community projects in Marsabit County. This is in line with the 641-km 500kV HVDC Ethiopia Kenya Power Interconnector (Eastern Electricity Highway Project) that runs from Woloyta/Sodo in Ethiopia to Suswa substation in Kenya.

The transmission project traverses a 263 km stretch of communally owned land across Marsabit County where the company will put up 13 community projects financed via the compensation for limited loss of land use.

Speaking during the first ceremony at Laisamis Primary School, KETRACO’S Managing Director, FCPA, Fernandes Barasa affirmed that the utility is working toward increasing electricity access, effectively evacuating generated power and facilitating regional power trade.

“In addition to fulfilling its mandate, KETRACO is always working toward engaging communities traversed by its projects. In this case where land is owned communally, the community affected was asked to collectively pick a project of choice to be initiated instead of compensating individuals,” stated FCPA Barasa.

FCPA Barasa further noted that KETRACO is also committed to improve the way of life and living standards of the project-affected people.

“With the building of classrooms in this school, we anticipate a developed community. We are happy to be part of this important growth that is in line with the achievement of the Big 4 agenda by supporting pupils and students who will be tomorrow’s leaders,” he added.

The Ethiopia Kenya Power Interconnector was conceived in 2006 when Ethiopia and Kenya signed a memorandum of understanding that allowed for the establishment of a power interconnection system between the two countries.

The Ethiopia Kenya Power Interconnector is divided into lots. The project contractors are: Siemens German for the Converter Station, KEC International of India (Lot 4), Larsen & Toubro of India (Lot 5) and Kalpataru Power Transmission of India (Lot 6). This project is jointly funded by African Development Bank (AfDB), French Development Agency (AFD), the World Bank and the Government of Kenya at a cost of Kshs. 42.5 billion. It is scheduled to be completed in June 2019.

Upon its completion, the project is expected to generate investment opportunities in electricity infrastructure and also give rise to development of other related industries.