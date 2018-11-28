Advanced Grid Analytics Program Integrates Energy Theft

Landis+Gyr has released version 5.1 of its Advanced Grid Analytics (AGA) software, providing easier integration and deployment along with enhanced revenue protection analytics to detect energy theft and malfunctioning meters.

The “adapter-free” integration feature found in the new software version eliminates the need for most custom adapters to deploy metering analytics when used with Command Center, Landis+Gyr’s AMI head-end operating software. Utilities of all sizes can more quickly and cost effectively complete installation as a result. The applications that utilize this new feature include capacity contribution, meter voltage visualization and revenue protection.

The 5.1 version also features a revamped user interface, advanced revenue protection capabilities including consumption correlation to weather, voltage and demographic groups, and a new charting functionality to compare meter profiles.

“The importance of grid analytics continues to grow as utilities look for ways to gain more value from advanced metering and sensor data,” said Doug Jeademann, Vice President of Product Lines at Landis+Gyr. “This latest version of our AGA platform expands on work done in earlier releases to improve voltage and outage monitoring and makes the product easier to use and deploy while adding important revenue protection features.”

AGA 5.1 is available for both on-premise and SaaS installations through Landis+Gyr’s hosting services. Earlier this year, the 5.0 version included an international language architecture to allow utility personnel to operate the software in their native language.

As a component in Landis+Gyr’s Gridstream Connect IoT platform, AGA combines near real-time data from networked devices with historical data to help utilities visualize events and distribution system performance, manage assets and plan construction and maintenance activities.