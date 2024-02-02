Carroll EMC Reduces Outage Duration By 38%

Further, the software platform maintains a complete log of each device operation and changes in device status. During any event, the steps are traced through each automation logic decision with supporting preprogrammed logic comments for actions based on available data. All entries are time- and date-stamped and can be synchronized with device sequence-of-event records.

It is vital the utility fully understands the events that occur across its electric distribution system to continually improve the quality of service. This detailed event logging enables staff to easily investigate and audit events that occur across the entire service area from one centralized location, which mitigates the need for personnel to expend valuable time and labor performing field investigations.

Flexibility, Scalability, Interoperability

Carroll EMC values the flexible and scalable architecture of the FLISR system, which simplifies integration and improves system performance. Additionally, the feeder automation software can operate both integrated with or completely independent from the supervisory control and data acquisition (SCADA) system, which enables Carroll EMC to upgrade its legacy SCADA system independently, without impacting its ability to reduce outage times during the transition period.

Many distribution automation solutions have limited functionality or require complex third-party engineering. Following installation, these systems are often difficult to modify because of limited configurability or the need to recontract with the original engineering vendor. As a result, both vendors and utilities tend to approach feeder reconfiguration as a project rather than an integrated process.

To avoid these issues, Carroll EMC recommends utilities prioritize distribution automation solutions that support the easy addition and removal of intelligent devices using a standardized interface without reprogramming of reconfiguration algorithms. By using these interoperable platforms, the number of sources and switching devices that can be automated is only limited by the physical load flows of the power system and communications infrastructure.

Additionally, interoperable distribution automation solutions allow for virtually any existing control and standard communications protocol to be integrated into automation systems, eliminating the need for additional hardware or protocol converters. This feature, alongside compatibility with existing legacy controls and the next generation of controls, can help utilities to meet requirements today and challenges tomorrow — with the added ability to expand feeder automation programs across single- and three-phase lines seamlessly.

A More Intelligent Future

Today, there is an enormous opportunity to transform U.S. distribution networks to support an increasingly electrified world with far more reliable power.

As extreme weather and natural disasters reach new extremes, there will be more service interruptions and safety concerns for the utility workers who need to repair or replace equipment. And as the world electrifies, the importance of maintaining a resilient energy supply only grows.

The distribution network can work harder and do more to power an electrified, resilient future. Limiting the repercussions and frequency of grid outages is a major step in this journey that can be simplified by establishing a foundation of grid intelligence.

Utilities across the U.S. are prioritizing investments in modern automation capabilities that help to balance the grid, reduce interruption frequency and duration and remotely isolate and manage faults. Working closely with utilities, industry suppliers are helping to set the stage for success by developing creative, interoperable smart grid technologies that drive operational efficiency and simplify resilience.

Jasmin Giroux-Maltais is an electrical engineer with more than a decade of experience in delivering intelligent automation solutions to customers in Canada, the U.S. and Europe.

James Layton is a seasoned electrical engineer, serving as vice president of engineering and technology at Carroll Electric Membership Cooperative. With nearly two decades of experience, he has played a pivotal role in implementing innovative technologies and solutions to enhance the reliability and sustainability of the coop’s electric grid that powers more than 55,000 homes and businesses.