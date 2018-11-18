ENGIE Signs 25-year Power Purchase Agreement with Senegalese Government for Solar Projects

ENGIE, a global energy and services company, alongside its investment partner Meridiam consortium and Fonsis, the Senegalese Sovereign Fund, signed a 25-year power purchase agreement with Senelec, the Senegalese off-taker for two solar photovoltaic projects in Senegal, Africa. Developed by the Senegalese Government and the International Finance Corporation(member of the World Bank Group), the projects have a combined installed capacity of 60 mW and are part of the wider Scaling Solar initiative in Senegal. This signing follows the preferred bidder announcement that was done in April of this year.

With nearly half of the population unable to access electricity, the Scaling Solar project enables governments to rapidly mobilize privately funded projects to improve access to electricity. The construction and operation of the two projects that are located in Kahone within the Kaolack region, and Kaël in the Touba region will be managed and executed by ENGIE.

“This long-term public-private partnership with Senegalese Authorities and Senelec is the first IPP project of ENGIE in the country. We have been able to capitalize on our experience of developing and operating renewable energy projects in Africa – in particular in Senegal” says Philippe Miquel, head of ENGIE Western & Central Africa.

Yoven Moorooven, CEO of Engie Africa says, “ENGIE has been committed to developing and implementing solutions that meet Africa’s economic and social needs for decades. The signing of the power purchase agreement demonstrates that our commitment to the region is ongoing. Our focus is now on the future and on finalising the projects in Kahone and Kaël, ensuring that Senegal has access to sustainable energy for the foreseeable future.”

The projects cement ENGIE’s commitment to providing clean and competitive power within Senegal for the next 25 years. The power plants will contribute to the country’s pledge to reduce carbon emissions and lower electricity costs.