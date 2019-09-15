USB Rechargeable Light Attaches to a Hot Stick

Milwaukee Tool's USB Rechargeable Utility Hot Stick Light attaches to any universal hot stick and is built with two separate LED lights that provide 350 lumens of TRUEVIEW high-output lighting for up to eight hours. It is said to set a new standard for inline hot stick lighting.

Milwaukee Tool, one of the exhibitors at the 2019 International Lineman's Expo, entered this product into this year's Top Tools of the Trade competition. Stay tuned for the opportunity to vote for the winner of this year's contest. The deadline is September 20, 2019. Learn more by going to the entry form.