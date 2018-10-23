TRC Acquires Ohio-Based Utility Engineering Firm

TRC, a provider of end-to-end engineering, consulting and construction management solutions, has acquired IJUS, a power/utility engineering firm based in Gahanna, Ohio.

“This is a sector of the power market that is primed for strong growth over the next decade, with utilities looking to improve grid reliability and resiliency and harden their infrastructures," says TRC CEO Chris Vincze. "This move positions us to capitalize on that increased demand and continue to meet the growing needs of our clients.”

Founded 13 years ago, IJUS has 320 employees across 15 offices in Ohio, California, Florida, Indiana, Missouri, North Carolina, Tennessee, West Virginia and Wisconsin. The firm specializes in tech-enabled engineering design, attachment services, field services and project management.

“This is a great move for IJUS,” said Wil Schulze, company founder and president. “I am excited to bring the company into a premier organization like TRC, which will enable us to expand the breadth of our services and build on our client-first approach to doing business.”

IJUS performs work for some of the nation’s largest utilities, including American Electric Power, Duke Energy, Wisconsin Public Service, Nashville Electric Service, Tampa Electric, and Dayton Power & Light.

With the acquisition, TRC now has more than 700 employees delivering a full complement of power transmission and distribution services in 30 states.

“IJUS complements us geographically and helps expand the robust distribution engineering practice we already have,” said James Mayer, president of TRC’s Power Sector. “The company has a strong leadership team and is known throughout the industry for its creativity and innovation.”