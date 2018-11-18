Terex Utilities Publishes Product Advisory Regarding Final OSHA Cranes and Derricks Rule

Terex Utilities has published Product Advisory PA 1020D-18 regarding the recently released revision to the final rule on crane operator certification, which is effective Dec. 9, 2018. The requirement for Operator Certification by type took effect on November 10, 2018. The Product Advisory is available for download from the Safety tab at www.terex.com/utilities.

Terex Utilities is advising all users of digger derricks and cranes to review the OSHA regulations, 29 CFR 1926 Subpart CC, to determine if their use of this equipment is affected. Note that there are some exemptions for Digger Derricks for work performed under 29 CFR 1910.269 subpart V, Electric Power Generation, Transmission and Distribution and 29 CRF 1910.268 Telecommunication. There are also requirements for how the digger derricks are equipped to comply with the operator aids and safety devices items when performing work which is not exempt.

The Product Advisory identifies work that is not exempt and provides additional resources related to operator training and certification requirements. It also reminds employers of operator evaluation documentation requirements which become effective Feb. 7, 2019.

Issue:

OSHA has revised parts of 29 CFR 1926 Subpart CC concerning Cranes and Derricks in Construction. The changes affect a number of requirements including those related to the equipment, training requirements, qualifications of employees to operate them safely, and work practices. The regulations make reference to Digger Derricks and do not exempt them from all requirements. Operation and use of Digger Derricks is affected more by the work being done rather than industry-specific designations. OSHA regulations are employer requirements for “safe and healthful working conditions for working men and women”. Failure to follow the regulations may result in fines.

Action:

TEREX Utilities is advising all users of Digger Derricks and Cranes to review the OSHA regulations to determine if their use of Digger Derricks or Cranes is affected. The final rule was published by the Office of the Federal Register on August 9, 2010. The effective date of the final rule was November 8, 2010 with revisions in November 2018. All equipment used in construction that can lift loads, lower loads, and move suspended loads may be affected. If you are required to follow this OSHA regulation, operator certification is required by November 10, 2018 The revisions to the final rule announced November 7, 2018 will take effect on December 10th, 2018. Equipment will require specific Safety Devices and Operator Aids as specified in the regulations. Employer evaluation and documentation of operators is required by February 7, 2019.

All OSHA standards, regulations, and letters of interpretation can be viewed and printed without cost from their Web site at http://www.osha.gov. The complete rule is available at: http://www.osha.gov/FedReg_osha_pdf/FED20100809.pdf.

A fact sheet on Operator Qualification and Certification can be found here.

For more information on Terex Utilities, visit the Web site.