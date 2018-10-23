Red Wing Shoes Launches Mobile Shoe Store for Trade and Safety Professionals

Red Wing Shoe Company launched Red Wing for Business, which combines digital and retail experiences to help safety professionals manage their footwear programs with speed and efficiency. Through the program, employees can purchase safety footwear at any of 500+ Red Wing retail stores, 170 on-site Mobile Shoe Stores and more than 700 Red Wing authorized retailers throughout the United States.

No matter where employees shop, safety professionals can manage the program — including digital vouchers, employee eligibility, billing and reporting — through a user-friendly, customized self-serve portal.

“We took a very close look at the needs of safety directors, procurement managers, accounts payable teams, senior leaders and, of course, workers to identify every potential hassle of various safety footwear programs in the marketplace and sought to eliminate them,” said Shawn Sweeney, Red Wing Shoes vice president and general manager of North America work. “This is a complete, end-to-end transformation of safety footwear management, making it faster and easier than ever, in ways that will impact the bottom line.”

With Red Wing for Business, managers spend less time dealing with the day-to-day details of the safety footwear program. Invoices can be consolidated, custom reports are simple to run, and issuing single or multi-use vouchers only takes a few clicks. Most important, safety professional can have greater comfort in knowing that their employees will purchase the right footwear based on the unique environmental conditions of any given job.

The program includes more than 250 industry-specific designs from the Red Wing Shoes® Work, Irish Setter® Work and WORX® brands. For program managers, the highlight of the program is the online portal, where they can manage employee eligibility with payroll file integration, view and pay invoices with custom sorting options, and issue single- or multi-use digital vouchers employees can redeem at any location.

Vouchers, which subsidize employee footwear based on specific program requirements, are one of the biggest administration challenges safety professionals face, according to the company. Red Wing for Business streamlines the process, enabling program managers to exert greater control and make decisions with confidence.

Employees can receive vouchers digitally and managers can see eligibility at a glance, helping to ensure employees only purchase approved footwear. In fact, digital vouchers can be set to expire or be deactivated in real time. In addition, vouchers can be handled by multiple managers and customized to align purchases to specific cost centers. Managers can also choose frequency of invoicing, including the option for one consolidated invoice regardless of where employees buy their footwear.

“Red Wing has completely transformed the safety footwear experience by combining the latest technology with the human experience,” said Todd Holzer, Red Wing Shoes director of business transformation. “No one in the safety industry has mastered this until now.”

Holzer notes that Red Wing for Business will evolve to offer more options, such as e-commerce to serve employees in remote locations.

For more information about the Red Wing for Business program, visit redwingsafety.com/contact.