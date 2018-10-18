Quanta Services: Safety Comes First During Storm Response

Hurricane Michael, one of the four strongest storms in U.S. history, caused widespread outages throughout Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, and Virginia. In response, electric companies--including linemen from the impacted utilities, contractors and mutual assistance workers--traveled to the region to help to restore power and rebuild infrastructure.

In total, 35,000 workers from at least 26 states and Canada helped with the restoration. For example, Quanta Services sent crews into the area to work as part of the restoration team. Below is a video clip featuring Matt Compher, vice president of safety and environmental for Quanta Services. From the first day to the last day of the restoration, the company is focused on safety and getting all the linemen safely back home to their families.