NESCO Rentals Renaming to NESCO Specialty Rentals

NESCO Rentals, a North American company offering rental and sales of specialized equipment and parts, tools and accessories, has changed its name to NESCO Specialty Rentals. The name change reflects the company's continued commitment to providing specialized equipment to the transmission and distribution markets, as well as increased investment and growth in the specialized assets needed to support the telecom, rail and other markets NESCO operates in.

"The new name – NESCO Specialty Rentals – is a reflection of our long-time primary focus, to supply and support the Specialty equipment needs of our T&D customer base. In recent years, we have added telecommunications and rail to our focus markets and broadened our Specialty equipment portfolio to match the needs of these markets," said Lee Jacobson, CEO of NESCO Specialty Rentals. "As a company with its roots in specialty equipment rental, sales and service, we are committed to deliver products and services that will help each of our customers in these target markets address the complex needs of their applications."

NESCO Specialty Rentals is a specialty equipment and service provider to the utility, transmission and distribution, rail and telecommunication industries, providing bucket trucks and other specialized aerial devices, boom trucks, cranes, digger derricks, pressure drills, stringing gear, hi-rail equipment, repair parts, tools and accessories (PTA). NESCO maintains one of the industry’s largest specialty equipment rental fleets, PTA inventories and service networks in North America.

The new name is effective immediately and will be implemented across the company's product and services throughout the calendar year 2018. For more information, visit the Web site.



