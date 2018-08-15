Milwaukee Tool Expands Its Product Offerings For Linemen

Milwaukee Tool is growing its lineup of products for linemen to help improve their productivity and safety in the field. For example, the manufacturer recently released three new pliers: High-Leverage Lineman’s Pliers, High-Leverage Lineman’s Pliers w/ Crimper and High-Leverage Lineman’s Pliers w/ Thread Cleaner.

These new pliers have been designed from the ground-up to provide maximum leverage and make easier cuts. All feature hardened cutting edges with protection from rust, as well as an optimized pivot design to more easily cut ACSR, hard wire, and soft wire. The High-Leverage Lineman’s Pliers w/ Crimper are suitable for crimping insulated and non-insulated terminals, and include an on-board fish tape puller. The High-Leverage Lineman’s Pliers w/ Thread Cleaner can be used for cleaning pole hardware. A hinge opening on these pliers hold and clean 5/8'' (16 mm) pole line, hardware bolts and threaded rod.

New Accessories

In addition to launching new pliers, Milwaukee Tool is also expanding its Shockwave Lineman's Accessories including a pole step socket, j-hook socket, penta socket, and additional impact auger sizes. Engineered specifically for the challenges of the construction and maintenance of utility poles, the new accessories offer speed, durability and efficiency, according to the company.

Pole Step & J-Hook Sockets

Pole steps used to be installed in utility poles as a foothold for linemen when climbing up the pole. Today, linemen use climbing gaffs or spikes to climb, so these old pole steps are commonly removed. To do this, linemen will typically use a wrench – a very exhaustive and manual task. To a similar extent, J-Hooks are typically used to attach wedge-style service drops and dead-end clamps to crossarms, poles, and buildings. These are typically also painstakingly removed by hand with a wrench or screwdriver.

To improve safety and increase productivity, Milwaukee will introduce a Shockwave Lineman’s 5/8-in. Pole Step Socket and J-Hook Socket to make the process of removing pole steps and j-hooks easier than ever before. The sockets feature a quick insert geometry for easy set-up in the tool and rounded edges for safer removal of the hardware. Once the pole step or j-socket is removed, the sockets’ hardware hook ensures that the hardware isn't dropped (which is especially important from great heights). Each of these sockets can also be used for installation with a pre-drilled hole.

Penta Socket

Penta bolts are commonly used in pad mount transformers as a security measure to ensure an extra layer of protection from the high voltage contents inside. Typically, linemen have used a combination of hand tools and power tools with penta sockets to access pad mount transformers. Milwaukee’s new Shockwave™ Lineman’s 13/16” Penta Socket will be specifically designed to increase the productivity of this application. Its deep well, thin wall design provides extended reach and access to the recessed penta bolts, while the radius corners allow the socket to drive on the flats of the bolt, reducing any stripping or rounding over.

Shockwave Lineman’s Impact Auger Bits

Engineered for power utility linemen to drill cleaner, faster holes in a utility pole, Shockwave™ Lineman’s Impact Auger Bits feature a single spur design that scores the hole for a cleaner finish. An aggressive feed screw and cutting edge pull the bit through the material for faster drilling, while the optimized wide flute geometry ejects chips faster. A reinforced anti-friction PTFE coating makes for overall smoother drilling and removal of the auger. The Milwaukee® Lineman’s Impact Auger is also optimized for use in a 7/16” impact wrench to drill fast, effortless holes in dense, treated utility poles.

To accommodate a wider range of applications, Milwaukee will add additional sizes to their assortment of Shockwave™ Lineman’s Impact Auger Bits. 3/8-in. and 1/2-in. augers will be added in both 18-in. and 24-in. lengths for use in pole testing. For larger transmission poles and drilling through more than one pole – which is often needed for temporary support after storms or vehicle accidents – Milwaukee will introduce 30-in. lengths in the key sizes of 5/8 in., 11/16 in., 13/16 in. and 15/16 in.