Klein's Rechargeable Auto-Off Headlamp Provides All-Day Illumination

Klein Tools introduces the Rechargeable Auto-Off Headlamp, which provides all-day illumination with smart, battery-efficient technology. Its light sensor detects when the unit is in bright light, automatically turning the headlamp off to save battery. Additional features include a bracketed strap to easily remove the light for recharging and a silicone strap to secure the headlamp on a hard hat for no-slip, no-stretch use.

The headlight offers the following features:

After three minutes in well-lit areas, auto-sensing technology turns headlamp off to save battery (feature can easily be disabled)

Strap bracket enables removal of just the headlamp, making recharging easier

Battery gauge clearly indicates remaining battery life with colored LED lights (see battery gauge chart below)

Slim profile with pivoting mount allows up to a 64 degree lighting angle to provide versatile lighting solutions

Silicone strap secures headlamp on hard hat for convenience

Rechargeable via micro-USB port (cable included)

Drop-test rating of 10 feet and dust- and water-resistance ensure durability and reliability

Spot Light: 200 Lumens and 12-hour runtime; Flood Light: 100 Lumens and 22-hour runtime

“Klein Tools understands bright work lights with all-day runtimes are essential for all tradespeople,” says Laura Ranieri, senior product manager at KleinTools. “Battery life is key with Klein’s new Rechargeableuto-Off Headlamp. Its high-efficiency circuit and LEDs combined with light-sensing technologies preserve battery life and allow professionals to continue working instead of pausing to change or charge batteries throughout the day. This headlamp’s auto-sensing technology turns off the unit after three minutes in bright light, saving battery … and a little embarrassment.”

