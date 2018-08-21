Menu
Klein headlamp Klein Tools
Electric Utility Operations

Klein's Rechargeable Auto-Off Headlamp Provides All-Day Illumination

Klein Tools introduces the Rechargeable Auto-Off Headlamp, which provides all-day illumination with smart, battery-efficient technology.

Klein Tools introduces the Rechargeable Auto-Off Headlamp, which provides all-day illumination with smart, battery-efficient technology. Its light sensor detects when the unit is in bright light, automatically turning the headlamp off to save battery. Additional features include a bracketed strap to easily remove the light for recharging and a silicone strap to secure the headlamp on a hard hat for no-slip, no-stretch use.

 The headlight offers the following features:

  • After three minutes in well-lit areas, auto-sensing technology turns headlamp off to save battery (feature can easily be disabled)
  • Strap bracket enables removal of just the headlamp, making recharging easier
  • Battery gauge clearly indicates remaining battery life with colored LED lights (see battery gauge chart below)
  • Slim profile with pivoting mount allows up to a 64 degree lighting angle to provide versatile lighting solutions
  • Silicone strap secures headlamp on hard hat for convenience
  • Rechargeable via micro-USB port (cable included)
  • Drop-test rating of 10 feet and dust- and water-resistance ensure durability and reliability
  • Spot Light: 200 Lumens and 12-hour runtime; Flood Light: 100 Lumens and 22-hour runtime

“Klein Tools understands bright work lights with all-day runtimes are essential for all tradespeople,” says Laura Ranieri, senior product manager at KleinTools. “Battery life is key with Klein’s new Rechargeableuto-Off Headlamp. Its high-efficiency circuit and LEDs combined with light-sensing technologies preserve battery life and allow professionals to continue working instead of pausing to change or charge batteries throughout the day. This headlamp’s auto-sensing technology turns off the unit after three minutes in bright light, saving battery … and a little embarrassment.”

For more information, visit the Web site

Hide comments

More information about text formats

Comments

  • Allowed HTML tags: <em> <strong> <blockquote> <br> <p>

Plain text

  • No HTML tags allowed.
  • Web page addresses and e-mail addresses turn into links automatically.
  • Lines and paragraphs break automatically.
Publish
Related
hurricane damage
Florida Commission Reports Finds That Utility Storm Hardening Works
Aug 21, 2018
RocklandSubstationPhoto
Orange and Rockland Utilities Dedicate New $26 Million Substation
Aug 21, 2018
NESCOLogo2
NESCO Rentals Renaming to NESCO Specialty Rentals
Aug 20, 2018
Utility Veteran Launches Woman-Owned Consulting Firm
Aug 20, 2018