Electric Utility Operations

Honoring Lost Linemen: NSUJL Raises Funds for Families

Now in its seventh year, the Climbing for Lost Linemen and Rodeo raises money for the families of fallen or injured IBEW journeyman, utility and apprentice linemen; groundmen; operators, LCTT and/or their spouses and minor children. In just 24 hours, the National Sisterhood United for Journeyman Linemen (NSUJL) raised a record of $83,000 from the entrance fees and sponsor support.

The event not only features a rodeo, but also an opening ceremony in which linemen hang electric lanterns in memory of their fallen brothers and sisters. Rachel Johnson, president and founder of NSUJL, says the family members of the fallen linemen come to the event for closure.

“The overall feeling of support, togetherness and solidarity is breathtaking,” she says. “While there are groups on Facebook and everyone knows each other, it’s completely different for the widows and family members to be able to hold and embrace one another. It makes you so proud to be part of the line community and what they are doing for each other no matter what.”

Here are some photos from the 2018 competition. For more information, view a video, visit the NSUJL Web site or look for a followup article in the September Electric Utility Operations section. 

