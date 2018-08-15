Harris Corporation Introduces New Portable Radios

On the job site, linemen must keep in constant communication. To help the field workers to stay in touch, Harris Corporation introduced its new dual-mode TP3000 series of radios, powered by Tait, that enhance safety and security and offer an affordable migration path from analog to digital.

The TP3300 and TP3350 model radios are IP67 dust-proof and water-proof and provide clear audio, voice annunciation and ARC4 encryption, according to the company. The advanced TP3350 also comes standard with features built to enhance operator safety, including GPS, man down and Bluetooth 4.0 connectivity.

The TP3000 series radios can easily be personalized, including a choice of color cover, keypad, power-up display and personalized labels. Radios can reflect brand colors and logos to identify specific talk groups, or even individual style.

"These feature-rich radios meet the diverse needs of a variety of organizations that want an affordable and reliable portable radio,” said Luis Lorenzo, product line manager, Harris Public Safety and Professional Communications. “The TP3000 series is a great solution for schools, security firms, hotels, construction sites and beyond.”