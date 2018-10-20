Families Cheer on Linemen at 2018 Rodeo

Due to the nature of the job, linemen often have to work long hours away from their families. Because they can't bring their children to the job sites, their families rarely get to see what their loved ones do for a living. The International Lineman's Rodeo, however, allows apprentices and journeymen linemen to showcase their skills in front of their friends and families.

Oftentimes, competitor's entire families will travel--sometimes great distances--to Kansas City to support their favorite competitors. The following photo gallery is dedicated to these families, who support their linemen even when they're away from home and working in severe weather to keep the lights on.