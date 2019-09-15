Call for Entries: 2019 T&D World Tools of the Trade Competition

The T&D World Top Tools of the Trade product competition honors excellence in product development in the electric utility industry. This prestigious award showcases the most innovative products introduced and recognizes the talent and commitment of the people involved in every aspect of development — from concept through sales and marketing. T&D World is proud to launch this program and bestow these awards on inventive products that help lineman professionals do their jobs more efficiently and effectively.

Entries are free, and companies must fill out this form to enter.

Official Rules

• The product must be available for purchase in the United States.

• There is no limit to the number of eligible products a manufacturer may submit.

• All entries must be received online by 5 p.m. CST on September 20.

• All entries must include all information required on the online form. Incomplete forms or entries with false or misleading information will be disqualified.

• In both category winner the Top overall winner, in the event of a tie the T&D World editorial staff will cast the final vote.

• Product entries are FREE.

Product Categories

Workwear - (Arc flash suits, FR hoods & accessories, FR outerwear, FR pants, FR shirts, gloves and accessories, hi-vis clothing, rain gear, footwear)

Climbing Gear - (Belt accessories, bolt bag, climbing accessories, climbing pads, climbing spikes, gear bags, lineman belts, tool pouch, tower climbing gear, fall protection, work positioning lanyard)

Lineman Tools - (Cable crimper, cable cutters, cable locator, cable stripping tools, cant hook, ground rod driver, hand tools, high voltage hot sticks, hot line tools, insulated tools, lineman knife, lineman pliers, power tools, test instruments, tool backpacks, tool bags, tool totes and buckets.

Truck Equipment – (Bucket truck accessories, cable handling, digger derrick accessories, outrigger pads, truck grounding, truck lights)

Safety – (Containment bags, fall protection, pole top rescue training, PPE equipment, Signs and lockout tags, Traffic control devices, work lights)

Lineman Rigging – (Block & tackle, dirt lifting tarps, lever hoist, pole lifting tongs, reel lifting, rigging accessories, rope blocks, ropes and winch lines, slings, snaps & hooks, wire pulling grips)

Click here to download the entry rules and submission guidelines. Email Field Editor Amy Fischbach with any questions.