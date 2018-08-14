Menu
dig safe Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images
Electric Utility Operations

Arizona Utilities Warn Customers About Dangers of Digging into Underground Lines

Every nine minutes, Americans put themselves at risk for serious injuries and cause damage to utility infrastructure by digging underground without having underground utility lines properly marked.  While underground power lines may be well insulated, they can easily be damaged by a shovel or a pick and create a shock or flash hazard. In turn, it can cause a power outage to local customers and possibly injure the person who is digging. 

To warn the public about the dangers of digging into a utility line, Arizona Public Service, Southwest Gas and SRP joined forces to educate the local community on national 811 Day on Aug. 11. Across the state of Arizona, shared utility services such as natural gas, electricity, communications and water lines, run underground. Homeowners, however, may not realize that these services may be buried a few inches below ground when working in the yard.  

Looking for Warning Signs
To safeguard themselves during do-it-yourself projects, homeowners can call Arizona 811, which will send utility companies out to the planned dig site to locate and mark the underground lines, pipes and cables. Also, homeowners can spot a natural gas leak by looking for warning signs like a sulfur-like, rotten-egg odor, unusual hissing or roaring from the ground, bubbling water and discolored plants or grass surrounding a pipeline. 

Learning the Color Codes
For their public awareness campaign, the three utilities also educated the local community about the uniform color codes of temporary marking of underground utilities:

  • RED – electric power lines, cables, conduit and lighting cables
  • ORANGE – telecommunication, alarm or signal lines, cables or conduit
  • YELLOW – natural gas, oil, steam, petroleum or other gaseous or flammable material
  • GREEN – sewers and drain lines
  • BLUE – drinking water, irrigation and slurry lines
  • PURPLE – reclaimed water
  • PINK – temporary survey markings, unknown/unidentified facilities
  • WHITE – proposed excavation limits or routes

 

 

Hide comments

More information about text formats

Comments

  • Allowed HTML tags: <em> <strong> <blockquote> <br> <p>

Plain text

  • No HTML tags allowed.
  • Web page addresses and e-mail addresses turn into links automatically.
  • Lines and paragraphs break automatically.
Publish
Related
Dustin Curry
Spotlight on the Line Trade: Dustin Curry of Pacific Gas & Electric
Aug 13, 2018
capefearcommunitycollege
North Carolina Community College Receives $200,000 Grant for Power Line Technician Program
Aug 13, 2018
sos international promo image
Three Steps to Improving Human Performance in Control Centers
Aug 13, 2018
Amber 2
Alameda Municipal Power Partners with Energy Storage Company
Aug 09, 2018