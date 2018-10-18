Menu
Electric Utility Operations

Apprentice Wins Milwaukee Tools in EUO Drawing at Lineman's Expo

By spinning the wheel in the T&D World booth, Lineman Rodeo Expo attendees could enter a drawing for a chance to win tools from Milwaukee Tool. At the Lineman's BBQ, T&D World announced the name of the winner--Dustin Ortiz, apprentice for the City of Seguin in Seguin, Texas. 

Ortiz won three tools in the drawing: 

  • M18 FUEL 7/16-in. Hex Utility Impact
  • A set of Lineman’s Impact Auger Bits and Adapters
  • High Leverage Lineman’s Pliers with Crimper

Congratulations, Dustin! We hope you will enjoy your new tools during your apprenticeship program and future career in the line trade. 

