Apprentice Wins Milwaukee Tools in EUO Drawing at Lineman's Expo

By spinning the wheel in the T&D World booth, Lineman Rodeo Expo attendees could enter a drawing for a chance to win tools from Milwaukee Tool. At the Lineman's BBQ, T&D World announced the name of the winner--Dustin Ortiz, apprentice for the City of Seguin in Seguin, Texas.

Ortiz won three tools in the drawing:

M18 FUEL 7/16-in. Hex Utility Impact

A set of Lineman’s Impact Auger Bits and Adapters

High Leverage Lineman’s Pliers with Crimper

Congratulations, Dustin! We hope you will enjoy your new tools during your apprenticeship program and future career in the line trade.