Menu
SnapOnToolboxWinner Snap-on
Electric Utility Operations

And the Winner of the Rodeo Snap-on Toolbox Raffle Is....

It's a win-win: linemen can support the International Lineman's Rodeo Scholarship Fund and enter for a chance to win a new customized tool chest from Snap-on Tools. Each year, a new Snap-on custom toolbox greets linemen as they enter the Overland Park Convention Center for the safety and training conference. This year, the tool chest featured an American flag design. 

Anthony Magistro, a lineman for Eversource and a resident of Bradford, New Hampshire, won the tool chest in the raffle. Snap-on President John Tremblay presented it to him at the annual awards banquet the night of the Rodeo. Congratulations, Anthony!

Hide comments

More information about text formats

Comments

  • Allowed HTML tags: <em> <strong> <blockquote> <br> <p>

Plain text

  • No HTML tags allowed.
  • Web page addresses and e-mail addresses turn into links automatically.
  • Lines and paragraphs break automatically.
Publish
Related
Upskill Image
Upskill Introduces a Mixed Reality Experience to Aid Utility Workers
Oct 23, 2018
MilwaukeeLEDBucketLight
Milwaukee LED Bucket Light Wins 2018 Tools of the Trade Competition
Oct 22, 2018
TradeNightPromoPic
Linemen Swap Shirts and Stories at Annual Trade Night
Oct 22, 2018
2018ExpoNPGalleryPromoShot
New Gadgets, Gear, Tools and Tech at the 2018 Lineman's Expo
Oct 22, 2018