Strategies To Control Grid-Edge Devices

Electric utilities globally are being compelled to upgrade their existing distribution and transmission systems because of the rising demand for load by residential, commercial and industrial customers. For example, the industry is seeing 6-MW spot load demand by 100% electric bus fleet depots in megacities such as New Delhi, India. In addition, customers and regulators increasingly are concerned about the reliability and resilience of distribution systems, making additional investments likely to meet these expectations. However, the cost of implementing these system upgrades may not be justifiable in the short term, considering the short duration of peak loads or low frequency of extreme events and outages. Therefore, non-wire alternatives (for example, distribution energy storage systems) and microgrids are becoming more attractive for utilities and their customers.

As these grid edge devices scale from hundreds to thousands to millions, they are more challenging and difficult to connect and control in near real time. Controller hardware in the loop (CHIL) and advanced metering infrastructure (AMI) also play a role in the evolution of the power grid, especially in distribution systems with large renewable energy integration and adoption of electric vehicles (EVs), thereby reducing the risks of implementing advanced distributed energy resource (DER) control technologies.

The grid edge consists of different types of residential, commercial and industrial customers, including EV fleets. They deploy different types of flexible loads and DERs, such as manufacturing machines, heat pumps, pool pumps, light-duty and heavy-duty vehicles, solar and battery storage. Depending on their operational requirements and use cases, the control strategies for these loads and DERs may be very different. Following are several case studies on different strategies being used around the globe to scale and control grid edge devices.