The IEEE Standard 1547 was created to establish a technical standard for interconnecting distributed energy resources (DER) with electrical power systems (EPSs). As technology became more sophisticated, the grid started experiencing increased levels of penetration. In order to maintain bulk system reliability long-term, 1547 was revised to establish new DER requirements.



The new revision, IEEE 1547-2018, is changing the testing standards for critical power-generation systems to create harmonized interconnection requirements and offer flexibility in performance requirements.



ComRent’s latest white paper Understanding the IEEE Standard 1547 Revision explains the changes implemented by the new standard and what you need to know to stay compliant.

